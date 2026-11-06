Fortnite’s core revenue model has long relied on skins and other cosmetic microtransactions, where unlocking every item in the Item Shop requires an investment of thousands of dollars. As a result, players typically have to be highly selective with their purchases. But what if there was a token that could allow you to get all available items for free?

The unprecedented item was introduced as part of the current One Piece crossover during this mini season. This special token launched by Epic Games allows players free access to the game store. However, obtaining this item is difficult, which has led to a number of high-profile scams.

Fortnite’s New Token Is Very, Very Difficult to Obtain

First, a little bit of context. Chapter 7’s mini-season, Fortnite: Treasure Hunters, launched in early November 2026 introducing new items and general playability changes. However, for the first time in many years, map and mechanic adjustments were not the focus.

Dubbed the Pirate Shop Token, this legendary item drops randomly from map chests and grants unlimited free store access for two weeks, allowing players to redeem dozens of skins and cosmetics up to two times.

While the Pirate Shop Token represents one of Epic Games’ most ambitious in-game promotions to date, its extreme scarcity has driven players to extreme measures.

Although Epic Games has not officially published the exact drop rate, community estimates place the odds of finding a token at roughly 1 in 700,000 chests. At those rates, players can spend dozens of hours opening thousands of chests without ever encountering one.

To maximize their odds, players have developed unconventional farming methods. Popular tactics include using grenades and cannonballs to destroy chest vaults en masse, popping multiple chests simultaneously without needing vault keys.

However, the item’s rarity has also fueled a wave of questionable methods. On social platforms, a user posted screenshots displaying the location of every chest in a match. These individuals are actively charging players real money for “escort” services to help them farm tokens using banned software.

Players Sell Fortnite Accounts with Token for Up to $10,000 USD on eBay

Another social media user has been promoting a tool that allegedly increases the odds of finding Fortnite’s Pirate Token as long as you pay for it.

A different user advertised an automated program that lets players collect tokens faster. The original poster claimed the software can run in random squads to hunt for chests while the paying customer is at school or asleep.

Naturally, using unauthorized programs violates the free-to-play rules and comes with severe penalties and the same goes for reselling. As expected, some users are listing accounts for up to $10,000 on sites like eBay.

One person is selling an account with over 400 skins plus the coveted token. But buying and selling profiles is a violation, since the game’s rules prohibit cheating, exploits, and similar practices. Breaking the rules can lead to temporary suspensions or permanent bans.

“Buying an account or using fake tools is a scam. This is just like any other chest in Battle Royale, so all players have an equal opportunity to find access to the Pirate Shop,” Epic Games said in an official statement.

Have you had any luck and found the token? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For more news on Fortnite, click here.