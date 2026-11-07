The Grand Theft Auto VI hype continues to surge, prompting industry observers to speculate on how Rockstar Games’ latest blockbuster will shape players’ daily lives. Beyond expected workplace absences and temporary pauses in social schedules, some think it could save players thousands of dollars.

How? According to a prominent businessman, spending lots of time in Leonida will help you save lots of money.

GTA VI Will Save Players Thousands of Dollars, According to Content Creator

Grand Theft Auto VI is poised to become one of the largest entertainment releases in history, with pre-orders projected to hit record highs ahead of launch. Pre-sales are estimated to have crossed the $750 million threshold, with millions of players eagerly waiting for November 19.

According to entrepreneur and content creator Mark Tilbury, that hype translates directly into financial efficiency.

In a recent video breakdown, Tilbury argued that paying roughly $100 for the title offers an exceptional return on investment, potentially saving up to $5,000.

GTA VI Will Make Gamers Stop Other Expenses

The math comes down to occupied leisure time. Tilbury estimates an 80-hour main storyline, expanding to at least 200 hours when factoring in side missions, exploration, and initial content updates.

Assuming an average play style of 4 hours per day across 50 sessions, gamers would spend a significant amount of time heavily engaged with the title. By opting to stay in rather than going out to dinners, bars, or weekend outings for 50 days, players could easily save $5,000 dollars that they would have otherwise spent elsewhere.

While the calculation is an informal exercise rather than a statistical study, it is an interesting idea that could very well be true.

Authorities in Australia recently cautioned employees against burning emergency or sick leave for the launch, anticipating widespread workplace absenteeism when the game releases.

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