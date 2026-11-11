WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium subscribers have access to a rotating catalog of AAA and indie games that is updated every month.

In November, PlayStation Plus will offer access to a 2025 Game of the Year nominee at The Game Awards, an acclaimed JRPG, and 8 other games.

PS Plus Essential is a more affordable option that includes Dead Island 2 and other monthly games.

Everyone may have their eyes on Grand Theft Auto VI, but we shouldn’t forget that some players aren’t interested in it. Fortunately for them, Sony has confirmed the official list of games coming to PlayStation Plus in mid-November. And yes, there will be plenty to try out this month.

The subscription service expanded its offering in 2022 and is now available in three main tiers: PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium. The latter two are more expensive and, consequently, include more benefits, one of which is access to the game catalog.

Subscribers to the more comprehensive plans can access a rotating library featuring AAA releases and indie titles. The lineup is updated every month, and we now know that a 2025 GOTY contender, a fun spin-off from the Yakuza franchise, and 8 other games will join the service.

PlayStation Plus Confirms Death Stranding 2 and More Games

Through an official announcement, Sony shared more information about the titles coming to its subscription service. Players with an active PS Plus Extra or PS Plus Premium (Deluxe) membership will be able to access 10 games at no additional cost starting in the middle of this month.

The biggest addition is Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, the second installment in Hideo Kojima’s confusing yet acclaimed franchise. The exploration game, which places a strong emphasis on storytelling, debuted in June last year and received praise from critics and fans alike, earning it a GOTY nomination at The Game Awards 2025.

Of course, it’s impossible to ignore the fact that the PlayStation 5 console exclusive is joining the subscription service just a few months after reports emerged that Sony attempted to cancel PHYSINT, the new tactical espionage game from Kojima Productions. In the end, Xbox took over the project.

Players who aren’t interested in Death Stranding 2 will be glad to know that PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium (Deluxe) are also adding 9 other games to their catalogs. One of the highlights is Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, a spin-off from RGG Studio’s series that puts players in the shoes of Goro Majima.

FPS fans will be able to enjoy Hell Let Loose, while sports simulation enthusiasts can give Cricket 2026 a try. And as confirmed earlier this week, PlayStation Plus will also welcome the acclaimed JRPG Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake.

Starting in November, Death Stranding 2 will be available at no additional cost through PlayStation Plus.

These 10 games will begin arriving on PlayStation Plus on November 11, although some will join the service in the United States and United Kingdom on November 24. Here’s the complete list of titles coming to the service this month:

Atomfall (PS4, PS5)

Cricket 2026 (PS4, PS5)

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach (PS5)

Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake (PS5)

Freedom Wars Remastered (PS4, PS5) | PS Plus Premium required

Hell Let Loose (PS5)

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii (PS4, PS5)

MotoGP 26 (PS5)

Soul Reaver 2 (PS4, PS5) | PS Plus Premium required

Trepang 2 (PS5)

PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium Deluxe subscribers will be able to play Death Stranding 2 and 9 other games at no additional cost.

November’s Free PS Plus Essential Games Are Already Available

PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium (Deluxe) have become popular thanks to an offering that resembles Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass, which also provides access to a rotating game catalog. Of course, many players don’t want to or can’t afford these more expensive plans.

PS Plus Essential is the more affordable alternative, but it still offers one of the service’s biggest benefits: a monthly selection of free games. Throughout November, PS4 and PS5 subscribers will have the opportunity to claim a trilogy of classic games, a zombie adventure, and an indie experience.

More specifically, Sony’s subscription service is offering Dead Island 2, Tomb Raider IV – VI Remastered, and Monster Train 2 at no additional cost. These games will be available from November 3 through November 30. Anyone who claims them during that period will be able to keep them in their digital library indefinitely.

But tell us: What do you think of the games coming to the Extra and Premium tiers in November? Let us know in the comments.