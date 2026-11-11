WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

PlayStation cancels FairGame$ , the multiplayer game developed by Haven Studios.

Sony confirms that the development studio, founded by Jade Raymond, will not suffer any layoffs.

PlayStation has experienced several failures with its live-service game strategy.

Live-service games can be gold mines when they become successful, but the sad reality is that most projects stumble and eventually fade into obscurity. PlayStation had to learn this lesson the hard way, as its push into multiplayer titles was an absolute failure. Perhaps in an attempt to avoid another misstep, the company has decided to cancel a new project.

We’re talking about FairGame$, the multiplayer game created by Canadian studio Haven Studios. The project was expected to return under a new name and concept, but that will never happen, as Sony has decided to pull the plug on development and put an end to the project.

PlayStation Cancels Criticized FairGame$

FairGame$ was first revealed during a PlayStation livestream in 2023. At the time, the Japanese company was fully committed to its ambitious push into live-service games. The title remained under wraps for years, and bad news gradually began to emerge.

After years of silence, we finally have an update on the game’s status. And yes, it’s bad news. A report by Jason Schreier and Christopher Palmeri revealed that PlayStation decided to cancel Haven Studios’ multiplayer game. The announcement was made through an internal memo obtained by Bloomberg.

According to the report, the decision to end production came after the latest playtest, which brought together thousands of players, delivered disappointing results. Apparently, player feedback and retention were “mixed and did not meet targets.”

PlayStation executives Sean Decker and John Doyle also said they decided to stop production on FairGame$ because of the “challenging market conditions in the multiplayer shooter genre.” Apparently, the company believed the project would be unable to compete against other games in the genre.

Although this is bad news for anyone who was genuinely looking forward to the game, at least the employees appear to be safe. A PlayStation spokesperson told Bloomberg that there would be no layoffs despite the project’s cancellation. Instead, Haven Studios will become a support studio for other company productions.

PlayStation’s Live-Service Games Have a History of Failure

FairGame$ was supposed to launch on PlayStation 5 and PC, but it will now never see the light of day. Its cancellation was somewhat expected, as development faced all kinds of difficulties. In 2025, Jade Raymond, a Ubisoft veteran and Haven Studios founder, left the development studio. Additionally, the game also lost its director last year.

This latest setback adds to an increasingly long list of PlayStation live-service games that have either failed spectacularly or been canceled. At one point, Sony planned to release 12 multiplayer experiences, but the company eventually cut that number in half.

The Last of Us multiplayer game was canceled in December 2023, while an online God of War title was also scrapped before it could be officially revealed. We also can’t forget the failures of Concord, Marathon, and Destiny.

This week, Sony confirmed that Ratchet & Clank: Ranger Rumble, a mobile spin-off, will lose support and shut down its servers in 2027. Meanwhile, reports also suggest that Horizon Hunters Gathering, a spin-off of Guerrilla Games’ franchise, could be canceled permanently.

But tell us: Were you looking forward to Haven Studios’ project? Let us know in the comments.