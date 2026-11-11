WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

The launch of Grand Theft Auto VI has significantly boosted PlayStation 5 sales, helping the console reach 100 million units sold.

Analysts correctly predicted that anticipation for GTA VI would drive console sales, despite hardware shortages.

This PS5 sales milestone further establishes the console as one of the best-selling systems in PlayStation history.

Analysts’ predictions were spot-on: the hype surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI boosted console sales, at least for PlayStation. A few days ago, Sony reported that PS5 had already sold 97.9 million units, an impressive figure considering the crisis the company is going through.

With GTA VI just days away from release, Sony celebrated a major sales milestone: its console has now shipped 100 million units. This means Rockstar Games’ upcoming title has significantly boosted PS5 sales over the past few months.

Thanks to this achievement, PS5 has established itself as one of the most popular consoles on the market today and one of the best-selling systems in PlayStation history.

GTAVI les roba a todos, hasta a su propia compañía

PS5 Surpasses 100 Million Units Sold Thanks to GTA VI

Since the middle of the year, several analyst firms have warned that GTA VI could cause console shortages. In fact, excitement surrounding the open-world game has driven up the prices of used consoles in some regions.

It’s no secret that Sony and Microsoft were eagerly anticipating GTA VI’s debut, as it was expected to significantly increase hardware sales. So far, there are no details on how Xbox has benefited from this, but PlayStation has already shared its impressive results.

As we mentioned, PS5 had sold 97.9 million units as of September 30. This week, Sony updated the figure once again, revealing that its console has now surpassed 100 million units sold worldwide.

PS5 reached this milestone on November 10, just days before the sixth anniversary of its launch. The console shipped 2.1 million units in just over a month, which is undoubtedly related to the imminent release of GTA VI.

With 100 million units sold, PS5 remains behind the Wii (101.63 million), but it will likely surpass Nintendo’s console next quarter. It is also approaching the original PlayStation’s record (102.49 million), although it still has a long way to go to catch up with PS4 (117.2 million).

Sony’s current console still has plenty of ground to cover before it can compete with the best-selling systems of all time: PS2 (160 million), Switch (157.20 million), and Nintendo DS (154.02 million).

Are PS5 Sales Impressive?

Daniel Ahmad, director of research at Niko Partners, shared some figures on social media to put PS5 sales into perspective. The analyst revealed a list of consoles ranked by the number of units sold during their first six years on the market.

As few would be surprised to learn, Nintendo dominates the list thanks to the enormous success of Switch and DS, with the latter holding the undisputed crown at 136 million units sold. Xbox consoles occupy the bottom positions, as they have historically recorded the lowest sales figures.

As for Sony’s systems, PS5 ranks behind PS4 and PS2, but it has sold considerably more units than PS3 and PS1. It’s important to note that these are estimated figures and only cover sales during each console’s first six years:

Nintendo DS — 136 million

Switch — 122 million

PS4 — 103 million

PS2 — 103 million

Wii — 97 million

PS1 — 77 million

PS3 — 70 million

3DS — 65 million

Xbox 360 — 60 million

Xbox One — 49 million

Xbox Series X|S — 38 million

Despite Sony’s controversies, PS5 remains one of the most popular consoles of this generation.