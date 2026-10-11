In the 1990s, Mortal Kombat and Street Fighter defined the golden era of fighting games. What began as a fierce arcade rivalry evolved over decades into a shared cultural legacy, leaving fans longing for an official crossover. Now, that long-awaited fight may finally be heading to the big screen.

Against all odds, both legendary franchises returned to cinemas in 2026. With Capcom’s live-action Street Fighter starring Ryu and Chun-Li hitting global theaters this month, box office expectations are high. But even before opening weekend, members of the cast are already eyeing a potential showdown with the warriors of Mortal Kombat.

The Street Fighter Cast Picks Their Mortal Kombat Opponents

Speaking with ComicBook during the film’s press tour, several lead actors revealed which iconic Mortal Kombat characters they would love to battle in a hypothetical crossover movie.

Professional wrestler and actor Cody Rhodes, who portrays Guile, set his sights on one of Earthrealm’s most ruthless mercenaries: Kano, the leader of the Black Dragon crime organization.

“I want to fight Kano. Yeah, I just think Guile has always wanted to represent the USA the best he can, and there’s a lot of attitude because Kano’s swinging Australia, right? So I think I’d want to make it an international affair,” he said.

Comedian Andrew Schulz, who brings Dan Hibiki to life, took a bolder route by targeting Mortal Kombat’s signature ninja, Scorpion. Schulz noted that the mismatch in intensity would make for good comedy.

“Listen, I want Scorpion. Just because I feel like Dan, when Scorpion’s like, ‘Get over here!’ and he would shoot the thing, Dan would be like, ‘I’ll just come, man. Like, you don’t need to do all that, like, snake stuff out of your hand.’ Yeah. We don’t need all that. I would love that,” he stated.

David Dastmalchian, who steps into the boots of the villainous M. Bison, pitched a clash against Johnny Cage, who recently took center stage in this year’s Mortal Kombat II.

“I think Johnny [Cage], he’s got a big ego, and he’d want to come step in there, and he’d probably like, want me to make him a movie star in the world of shadow, and then I just destroy him. That would be really fun,” he said.

Meanwhile, martial artist and actress Rayna Vallandingham (Juli) expressed a desire to test her skills against Lin Kuei Grandmaster Sub-Zero:

“I want to go up against Sub-Zero,” she said. “I want to see what he’s about to try to freeze my ass, see what happens. Coming for you, buddy!”

Mortal Kombat vs. Street Fighter Now Possible Thanks to Warner Bros. Merger

While these dream fights remain fan-favorite banter for now, the business landscape behind both properties has shifted dramatically, making a crossover far more plausible than ever before.

Following months of negotiations, Paramount completed its acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery for $110 billion dollars, a deal that formed the consolidated Skydance division. As a result, both NetherRealm’s Mortal Kombat film assets and Capcom’s licensed Street Fighter adaptations now reside under the exact same studio banner.

It is a little funny, considering that cast members from Street Fighter famously traded lighthearted jabs with the Mortal Kombat II crew at The Game Awards late last year. This rivalry now seems more interesting than ever thanks to the merger.

Whether Paramount and Warner Bros. greenlight a unified film will likely depend on box office performance. Mortal Kombat II logged a modest $129 million global return against an $80 million production budget, leaving director Simon McQuoid’s plans for a third entry unconfirmed. Early projections for Street Fighter suggest a similarly tight margin against its reported $100 million production budget.

However, a Mortal Kombat vs. Street Fighter event could be the boost so that both franchises triumph at the box office.

Would you like to see a movie featuring the heroes and villains of both franchises? Share your thoughts in the comments below.