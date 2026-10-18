There was a time when video game adaptations for film and television were synonymous with poor quality and failure. That perception has changed in recent years thanks to successful projects such as The Last of Us, Fallout, and Resident Evil. However, every now and then, a movie still comes along that leaves a lot to be desired. Unfortunately, it seems Street Fighter falls into that category.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the latest live-action adaptation of the Japanese franchise had a hard time winning over professional critics, resulting in some very negative reviews. That said, fans appear to be considerably more positive about the film.

Street Fighter Gets a Score of 46 on Metacritic

Despite being one of gaming’s most iconic franchises, Capcom’s series has had little luck on the big screen. Aside from the excellent 1994 animated movie, the live-action adaptations are considered by many to be among the worst productions based on video games.

There was hope that the new movie starring Callina Liang, Noah Centineo, Roman Reigns, Andrew Koji, Cody Rhodes, and Mel Jarnson would put an end to that negative track record. However, professional critics have already seen the film, and their verdicts have been harsh.

The movie, directed by Kitao Sakurai, debuted with a dismal 28% approval rating on a popular review aggregator, although that figure has since climbed to 41%. A similar trend can be seen on Metacritic, where the film debuted with a mediocre score of just 46.

That percentage could rise or fall as more outlets and content creators publish their reviews, but the future looks bleak for this project from Paramount Pictures, Legendary Pictures, Capcom Entertainment, and Legendary Entertainment.

Looking through the reviews, we can see that most critics praise the action sequences, the portrayal of the characters, and the numerous references to the original Street Fighter games. However, negative reviews point to a weak script, uneven pacing, and underdeveloped protagonists.

AwardsWatch did not hold back, describing it as “a movie made for shareholders, not moviegoers.” The outlet also called it a “mediocre, half-baked mess.” The Guardian argued that it is barely better than Mortal Kombat, while Polygon described it as one of the “sloppiest, most embarrassing, and incoherent” movies of the year.

Fans Praise the New Street Fighter Movie

The movie has already opened in theaters in Mexico, while its worldwide release is scheduled for October 16, 2026. This means we will soon get to see what general audiences think of the film. Will there be a significant gap between audience and critic scores? That seems highly likely.

On social media, some content creators and fans have already shared their reviews. Contrary to the reactions from professional journalists and outlets, the community’s response has been moderately positive.

“I got chills watching Street Fighter. The way they honor the characters’ fighting moves [is awesome], and there are more than 100 Easter eggs as a tribute to those of us who grew up with the games. It made me smile, and Noah Centineo absolutely crushed it as Ken!” one fan wrote on X.

“It was fun. Leaning into the ridiculousness was a smart decision, and it really didn’t feel like a 2-hour movie! But I wish some of the characters had gotten more screen time,” another fan said online. “I don’t care what the critics say: Street Fighter was great, and I had a blast,” a third commenter added.

It remains to be seen whether the movie based on Capcom’s franchise can survive at the box office and outperform its direct competitor, Mortal Kombat 2, which ended its theatrical run with $129 million in worldwide revenue. That said, there is a possibility of a crossover between the two franchises.

But tell us, are you planning to watch the movie? Let us know in the comments.

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