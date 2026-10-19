Call of Duty is one of gaming’s longest-running franchises, making it increasingly difficult to genuinely surprise its core audience. As it turns out, the secret to winning over the community might simply lie in nostalgia, a lesson reinforced by the recent re-releases of Call of Duty: Black Ops and Call of Duty: Black Ops 2.

Launched this past summer, the PS4 and PS5 versions of Treyarch’s beloved classics quickly became an industry phenomenon, dominating Sony’s digital sales charts. The unexpected surge in popularity clearly demonstrates a thriving market for legacy titles. Does this mean other classic titles are coming back?

Activision Recognizes Power of Nostalgia Thanks to Call of Duty: Black Ops 1 and 2 Success

Rumors surrounding current-gen versions of the 2010 and 2012 classics began circulating earlier this year, ultimately leading to their official release in July.

While the ports remain faithful, near-exact reproductions of their original PlayStation 3 counterparts, Activision equipped them with dedicated servers, effectively neutralizing the severe hacker issues that plagued the legacy versions. Each release comes fully loaded with the original single-player campaign, competitive multiplayer, and Zombies mode.

According to industry reports, the Black Ops re-releases were a massive commercial triumph, selling a combined 11.3 million copies within weeks of launch. The titles swept PlayStation’s July sales charts, notably outperforming competitors like Halo: Campaign Evolved.

Speaking in a recent interview with The Game Business, Activision Chief Marketing Officer Tyler Bahl conceded that the ports’ performance far exceeded internal expectations.

“We are definitely leaning into the nostalgia of playing with your friends. The Black Ops ports were huge successes. We thought they would do well, we didn’t think they would do that well. But you can see that pent-up demand of being able to get back to the good old days of playing with your friends on a Friday night and having fun. MW4 does that,” he said.

Bahl noted that this nostalgic approach is already influencing development on the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, but he hinted at broader implications for Activision’s overall strategy.

“We took a lot of learnings from [those ports] and are starting to apply them to not only this game, but future games,” he said.

While this could simply mean integrating design philosophies from classic titles into upcoming entries, it strongly opens the door for additional legacy re-releases down the line.

Activision Continues to Work on New Call of Duty Sub-Franchise

During the interview, Bahl also candidly acknowledged that Activision made a strategic misstep by releasing back-to-back direct sequels with Modern Warfare 2 and Modern Warfare 3, followed by Black Ops 6 and Black Ops 7.

“It was not something that our community was looking for. They wanted something fresh, and even though there were different time settings, and ways to play the game with new features, that tonal shift is something that they were looking for,” he said.

Bahl confirmed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 4, scheduled for release on October 23, 2026 across PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2, Xbox Series X|S, and PC will officially resolve Captain Price’s narrative arc and mark the final chapter of the Modern Warfare saga. Moving forward, Activision plans to pivot toward an all-new sub-franchise.

“So, we’ve already stated that a future title is going to be a new sub-franchise and we’ve already laid the groundwork. But we’re really excited about Modern Warfare 4, and that addresses some of that feedback,” he said.

Highlighting the necessity of evolution in an ever-shifting market, Bahl concluded:

“Where we go with future games, we have to innovate. What we heard from the audience is they want new or better or different. The landscape is changing right under our feet. You’re seeing new games being built overnight, and you’re seeing tastes change and how people want to play.”

What legacy Call of Duty titles would you like to see ported to modern consoles next? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For more news on Call of Duty, click here.