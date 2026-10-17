The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga took the world by storm when it originally debuted in 2016, and its anime adaptation became even more popular thanks to its outstanding animation. Fans now have another option for streaming every episode of the anime, and the best part is that the Latin American Spanish dub is also included.

All seasons of the show have joined the platform shortly after the digital release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle, the first movie in the trilogy that will adapt the series’ final arc. And yes, that film is also available on the new subscription service.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Arrives on Prime Video With Every Episode

Crunchyroll is one of the most popular anime-focused platforms in the world, so it is no surprise that it has become the home of some of the industry’s most iconic and important series. After all, it is the only service that will simulcast the new episodes of Dragon Ball Super: Beerus.

Sony’s platform also hosts every episode of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, as well as its TV specials. Fortunately, fans now have another way to enjoy Tanjiro Kamado’s adventures, as every season of the anime has joined a popular streaming service that many people already subscribe to.

We are talking about Prime Video, the service included at no additional cost with every Amazon Prime membership. The platform has just added more than 60 episodes of Ufotable’s series, allowing fans to follow the entire story from beginning to end.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba joined Prime Video’s catalog in mid-October 2026. The franchise’s official account confirmed that all five seasons of the anime are now available in the United States and other regions, including Latin America, with the exception of Venezuela.

This makes the series based on Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga more accessible than ever in Mexico and other Latin American countries. Fans should also know that the show arrived on Prime Video with a Latin American Spanish dub, allowing them to follow the story with Spanish voices provided by Iván Bastidas, Annie Rojas, José Luis Piedra, and others.

As mentioned above, what makes this release special is that every season is available on Amazon’s platform. This means viewers can follow the story from Tanjiro Kamado’s training during the Unwavering Resolve Arc all the way to the battle against Hantengu in the Swordsmith Village Arc.

Here are all the seasons of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba that are now available on Prime Video at no additional cost:

Unwavering Resolve Arc

Mugen Train Arc (anime version)

Entertainment District Arc

Swordsmith Village Arc

Hashira Training Arc

All episodes of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime are now available on Prime Video.

It is also worth noting that both movies in the franchise are available on Prime Video, including the first installment of the new trilogy.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle Is Now Available on Streaming in Latin America

Ultimately, the arrival of Demon Slayer on Prime Video will make it easier for more people to catch up with the anime and follow its story. It is important to remember that the animated series does not cover the entire story, as the manga’s final arc will be adapted into a trilogy of theatrical films.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle, the first installment, premiered in 2025 and was a massive commercial success at the international box office, grossing more than $793 million worldwide. The film has also performed exceptionally well on streaming platforms.

The movie, directed by Haruo Sotozaki, arrived on Crunchyroll in August 2026, while its release on HBO Max, Netflix, and Prime Video followed in September of that year. It currently has thousands of positive reviews and has accumulated millions of views.

Naturally, fans are wondering when Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – Infinity Castle Part 2 will premiere. Although Ufotable has yet to confirm an official release date, a rumor suggests that the movie could arrive toward the end of next year. We should receive an official update soon, as the franchise is expected to be one of the major highlights of Jump Festa 2027, which will take place in December.