Video game adaptations are dominating film and television, with anime emerging as a premier medium for reinventing major gaming franchises. As such, PlayStation is moving forward with an ambitious project alongside Crunchyroll.

While the project was initially revealed in early 2025, recent updates confirm that the series has suffered a significant delay, pushing its highly anticipated streaming debut back.

PlayStation Delays Ghost of Tsushima Anime

PlayStation boasts a deep portfolio of titles suited for the anime format, but in January 2025, the publisher set its sights on one of its most celebrated modern IPs: Ghost of Tsushima. Following the massive success of Sucker Punch Productions’ samurai epic, Sony greenlit both a live-action film and an animated series adaptation.

Officially announced at CES 2025, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is being co-produced by Sucker Punch, Aniplex, Sony Music, and HAYATE. Takanobu Mizuno, best known for directing “The Duel” in Star Wars: Visions, is helming the project.

Although the series was originally targeted for a 2027 release, PlayStation confirmed a major delay. Fans hoping to explore the animated world of Tsushima will now have to wait until 2028. While an exact premiere date has not been set, the project remains heavily in development.

To soften the blow of the delay, producers revealed that Mayumi Saco, who voiced Tomoe in the original game, will reprise her role for the animated series. In addition, Shinya Fukumatsu (One-Punch Man) has joined the voice cast in an undisclosed role.

Lastly, composer Keiji Inai, sound director Yoshikazu Iwanami, sound editor Yasumasa Koyama, and calligrapher Gyousyou Suzuki will be joining the production.

Ghost of Tsushima Will Also Have Live-Action Film

The anime is only one part of Sony’s broader effort to expand the Ghost of Tsushima universe. A live-action feature film is also underway, directed by John Wick filmmaker Chad Stahelski.

Speaking about the project on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Stahelski spoke about the project:

“One of my biggest passion projects is Ghost of Tsushima. It’s getting everyone’s head around that this is one of the most beautiful video games ever made, so it’s a challenge to not do less than what the guys at Sucker Punch have done,” he said.

Stahelski also expressed his desire to feature an all-Japanese cast for the film. While official casting has yet to be announced, actor Andrew Koji (Bullet Train, Warrior) has openly expressed interest in starring as the lead.