Despite a notoriously rocky launch in 2020, Cyberpunk 2077 has successfully turned its fortunes around, establishing itself as a global hit with millions of dedicated fans. Now, CD Projekt RED is gearing up to bring its gritty, dystopian universe to the big screen with a live-action feature film produced in partnership with Paramount Pictures.

While details surrounding the cast, production timeline, and release window remain under wraps, the studio has shared an initial look of the Cyberpunk 2077 film. Notably, CD Projekt RED is taking a major creative gamble that could polarize the fan base.

Cyberpunk 2077 Movie Won’t Be Based on CD Projekt RED’s Videogame

Cyberpunk 2077 had a disastrous launch, but that didn’t stop CD Projekt RED from getting back on track and demonstrating the massive potential of its futuristic franchise. Now, the saga’s universe will expand with a live-action movie produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura, known for his work on Transformers and G.I. Joe.

To get it right, the studio is drawing heavily from the success of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, the acclaimed Netflix anime that expanded the lore through a standalone narrative.

In a recent interview with Polish news agency PAP Biznes (via Polygon), CD Projekt RED Joint CEO Michał Nowakowski discussed the inherent challenges of translating interactive media to cinema and confirmed a decision that could alienate players: the live-action film won’t be adapting Cyberpunk 2077.

“At this point, we can only say that we definitely don’t want to make a film adaptation of the game. We want to tell a story in the world of Cyberpunk, but it won’t be a one-to-one translation of the game’s story,” he said.

This direction means fan-favorite characters such as V, Johnny Silverhand, Jackie Welles, and Judy Alvarez likely won’t take center stage, clearing the path for fresh protagonists and new corners of Night City to be explored.

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Prepares to Return with More Original Stories

The decision to avoid a direct adaptation stems directly from the triumph of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, which critically rescued the franchise’s reputation following its chaotic 2020 debut. Unsurprisingly, Netflix is doubling down on the anime, with a second season set to premiere on October 20.

Season 2 will be directed by Kai Ikarashi, with Ichigo Kanno serving as character designer. Story creators Bartosz Sztybor and Masahiko Otsuka are both returning, bringing back Studio TRIGGER’s signature hyper-stylized animation.

The upcoming season will introduce a brand-new ensemble, including Weak Kingsley, a washed-up veteran edgerunner trying to reclaim his past glory, and Roman Carax, an aspiring young filmmaker determined to capture the raw, unvarnished reality of Night City. He will be joined by newcomers D, Talia Yang, and other characters who will be joining the Cyberpunk 2077 universe.

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