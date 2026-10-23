For years, the video game industry has operated in a lucrative legal gray area. Monetization tactics such as loot boxes and microtransactions were accessible to all players, regardless of age. But, as we know, nothing is forever.

European authorities are now clamping down on games featuring real-money transactions, credit card purchases, and paid code cards. Today, two of the world’s biggest gaming franchises felt the impact: their age ratings have been officially raised to PEGI 16, effectively banning children and younger teens from playing.

EA Sports FC 27 and Pokémon GO Reclassified as PEGI 16; Children Can No Longer Play These Games

Following new Pan European Game Information guidelines introduced last June, any game featuring loot box systems now automatically triggers a PEGI 16 classification, restricting access exclusively to older teens and adults.

The first wave of updates landed this week, sending shockwaves through the industry:

EA Sports FC 27: Previously rated PEGI 3 under older sports-game rules, the latest installment was bumped to PEGI 16 due to microtransactions and randomized reward mechanics in online modes like Ultimate Team and The Grounds.

Pokémon GO: Formerly rated PEGI 7, the mobile phenomenon received a PEGI 16 rating due to its paid egg incubators and randomized hatching mechanics.

Addressing the changes, PEGI Policy Lead Connor Hinde stated:

“Since June, newly submitted games have been assessed against an expanded set of criteria within the PEGI rating framework, including new criteria relating to interactive risks,” Hinde said. “As the UK administrator of PEGI, the Games Rating Authority has now begun applying these updated criteria to selected existing digital products.”

“Existing digital-only games that are currently rated PEGI 3, 7 or 12 and feature paid random items, such as loot boxes, will have their age rating updated to PEGI 16 – Paid random items,” he added.

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Unless publishers redesign their monetization frameworks, PEGI will enforce strict minimum age restrictions based on the following game mechanics:

Loot Boxes: Games featuring card packs, loot boxes, or gacha mechanics purchased with real money will automatically receive a PEGI 16 minimum rating. In higher-risk cases, ratings may escalate to PEGI 18.

In-Game Spending: Games using limited-time promotions, countdown timers, or mechanics designed to trigger impulse buys will receive a PEGI 12 rating. However, games that include parental tools to limit or disable spending may qualify for a PEGI 7 rating.

NFTs & Blockchain: Games requiring blockchain assets or NFTs to play or advance progress will strictly be rated PEGI 18.

Play-by-Appointment: Games offering daily connection incentives will carry a PEGI 7 rating. If the game penalizes players for missing logins by resetting progress or withholding content, the rating increases to PEGI 12.

Unmoderated Online Chat: Games featuring voice or text chat without integrated user-blocking, reporting, or moderation tools will automatically receive a PEGI 18 rating.

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