We’re living in the golden age of crossovers, as themed content from one game appearing in another has become more common than ever. Now, it’s Rocket League fans’ turn to get some exciting new items, as they can unlock plenty of free rewards inspired by Five Nights at Freddy’s.

Scott Cawthon’s horror franchise experienced a resurgence following the release of its first live-action movie in 2023. In recent years, it has treated fans to new projects and other surprises. The series has also embraced crossovers, something that was much less common a decade ago.

Below, we’ll break down all the themed items that have arrived in Rocket League and explain how to complete the challenges to unlock these FNAF-inspired rewards.

How to Complete All the Five Nights at Freddy’s x Rocket League Crossover Challenges

Five Nights at Freddy’s teamed up with Dead by Daylight in 2025, and this year, it joined forces with Fortnite for the Halloween season. Now, the horror series has arrived in the soccer-meets-cars video game with a limited-time event offering plenty of free rewards and exclusive items.

Psyonix and Epic Games shared the launch trailer for the Five Nights at Freddy’s crossover with Rocket League. The preview showcases the items added to the multiplayer game as part of a special event that is already underway.

The collaboration officially launched on October 22, 2026, and will run for 11 days, ending November 2 at 10:00 AM Mexico City time.

During this period, Rocket League players can complete a total of 9 challenges to earn car accessories and other cosmetic rewards for customizing their online profiles. These items are free, and players simply need to meet the requirements to unlock them.

Some of the most eye-catching rewards are new toppers inspired by the animatronics Freddy Fazbear, Bonnie the Bunny, Chica the Chicken, and Foxy the Pirate Fox. To get them, players must complete the following challenges before the event ends:

Freddy Fazbear Topper: Hit the ball 83 times in online matches.

Bonnie Topper: Jump and dodge 50 times in online matches.

Chica Topper: Demolish 26 opponents during online matches.

Foxy Topper: Make 75 centers or clearances in competitive matches.

To unlock the Five Nights at Freddy’s player banner, players must travel a total of 4,000 meters in online matches. To get the Freddy Fazbear sign, they need to gain 3 XP levels. Finally, the special wheels can be unlocked by selecting a playlist and earning a victory in 5 online matches.

Special FNAF Items Have Arrived in Rocket League

Fortunately, most items included in the Five Nights at Freddy’s collaboration can be unlocked for free, without spending real money. However, as expected, the developers have also added some premium items to the in-game shop.

In total, players can purchase 3 items. The first is a goal explosion featuring a cool animation of Freddy Fazbear. The other two are car decals inspired by the fictional restaurant Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza.

The goal explosion costs 2,000 Credits, while the decals cost 700 and 300 Credits, respectively. Players can also purchase all three items in a special discounted bundle for 2,400 Credits.

But tell us, what do you think of this collaboration? Let us know in the comments.

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