It’s hard to believe, but we’re now just one month away from the release of what could be the biggest video game in history: Grand Theft Auto VI. While fans on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 will be able to enjoy this open-world adventure on November 19, PC players will have to wait longer to join the fun.

However, it looks like the Steam and Epic Games Store versions could arrive sooner than fans expect. At least, that’s what a new report citing anonymous sources claims, with the individuals allegedly having inside information about Rockstar Games’ plans.

Grand Theft Auto VI will reportedly arrive on PC in early 2027

Neither Take-Two Interactive nor Rockstar Games has officially confirmed that GTA VI will receive a PC port. However, the companies’ track records suggest it’s only a matter of time before the franchise’s latest installment eventually makes its way to the platform.

The real question is when the open-world game will launch on PC. There’s no official answer yet, but a new report suggests the release could be closer than expected.

In an article, GamesBeat claimed it can confirm that the PC version of Grand Theft Auto VI will launch during the first quarter of 2027. This information reportedly comes from “4 industry sources familiar with the studio’s plans.” Naturally, all of them requested anonymity.

If the report is accurate, GTA VI will launch on PC sometime during the first 3 months of next year: January, February, or March. That would mean the open-world game would have a console exclusivity window of just 2 to 5 months.

GamesBeat contacted Rockstar Games to verify the sources’ claims, but a company representative declined to respond to the request for comment. It’s important to note that the outlet did not provide evidence to support the leak, so this report should be taken with a grain of salt.

GTA VI could arrive on PC much sooner than expected

If Grand Theft Auto VI really launches during the first quarter of 2027, it would mark a historic shift. Remember that GTA V didn’t arrive on PC until April 2015, nearly 2 years after its original debut on PS3 and Xbox 360. Something similar happened with Rockstar Games’ next major release, Red Dead Redemption 2.

The open-world Western originally launched on consoles on October 26, 2018, but didn’t reach PC until November 5, 2019, more than a year after its debut on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Therefore, an early 2027 release for GTA VI would mean a substantially shorter wait than the one players experienced with Rockstar Games’ previous titles.

Take-Two Interactive has yet to confirm this information, so we recommend keeping expectations in check to avoid disappointment. Still, more and more clues suggest the company wants to bring the sixth mainline entry in the franchise to computers as soon as possible.

Last month, Strauss Zelnick, head of Rockstar Games’ parent company, discussed multiplatform releases and described PC as an “increasingly important” ecosystem for the business. Those comments came several months after the executive acknowledged that the company prioritizes consoles because that’s where its core audience is.

Additionally, journalist Andy Robinson said on his podcast that the studio wants to move up the release of the PC version of Grand Theft Auto VI to get ahead of the hardware crisis, which has already caused console shortages and price increases. Indeed, all PS5 Pro units have reportedly sold out in multiple countries.

According to Twitch’s CEO, a supposed GTA Online 2 will debut in 2027. Rockstar Games may want to coordinate the launch of its new multiplayer mode with the PC release to expand its player base.