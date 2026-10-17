The countdown to the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI has begun, and we are now just over a month away from getting our hands on the most anticipated game of the past decade. Many expect Rockstar Games’ title to dominate award ceremonies, but there had been some uncertainty about whether it would be eligible to compete for GOTY (Game of the Year).

As usual, The Game Awards will recognize the best games of the past 12 months this December, but it was unclear whether GTA VI would qualify due to its release date. That question has finally been answered, as Jason and Lucia’s adventure will indeed be eligible to compete and become a contender.

Of course, Rockstar Games has its sights set on winning the biggest award at Geoff Keighley’s show. To prove it, the studio released GTA VI’s launch trailer, once again showcasing just how impressive its upcoming game will be.

The Game Awards 2025 es la edición más exitosa hasta la fecha

GTA VI Can Compete for and Win GOTY at The Game Awards 2026

Over the years, The Game Awards has become one of the most important events in the gaming industry. Every developer wants its game to make the event’s exclusive list of nominees and compete for recognition as one of the year’s best titles. However, several standout games have missed out on the GOTY race because of their release dates.

GTA VI will launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on November 19, so there had been speculation that it would miss the eligibility cutoff imposed by The Game Awards. That won’t be the case, however, as Rockstar Games’ title will be eligible to compete for GOTY and other awards at this year’s ceremony.

The event’s official website confirmed this week that the eligibility cutoff for its 2026 edition will be November 20. This means any game released before that date can enter the competition. As a result, GTA VI will undoubtedly be among the nominees for The Game Awards 2026, although it came dangerously close to missing out on the prestigious event.

The eligibility cutoff for The Game Awards changes every year, sparking controversy on several occasions. This is because some high-profile games have been left out of the ceremony for launching just one day after the deadline.

It is still too early to know the nominees for The Game Awards 2026, but GTA VI is all but certain to appear in several categories and will likely compete for GOTY alongside other critically acclaimed games released this year.

GTA VI’s Launch Trailer Builds Even More Hype

After years of development, GTA VI is finally just weeks away from release. Rockstar surprised fans this morning by dropping the game’s launch trailer, offering another look at its action-packed gameplay and the intense relationship between its protagonists, Jason and Lucia.

In just over a minute, the studio gives us a glimpse into Lucia’s troubled past and the consequences it will have for her partner, who will also get into plenty of trouble across Leonida. The trailer features “Flower in a Hurricane,” a track by the electronic music duo Justice.

Rockstar Games also confirmed that artists and bands such as Tame Impala, SZA, and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard will be featured on the game’s soundtrack.