With Grand Theft Auto VI set to launch in just a month, a last-minute delay appears highly unlikely. While fans are laser-focused on this new entry, many are already looking ahead, asking when the hypothetical GTA VII will actually arrive.

While neither Rockstar Games nor Take-Two Interactive can pinpoint an exact date, developer commentary suggests that future sequels and other studio projects could move through production much faster than GTA VI did.

GTA VI Was So Ambitious It Required Years of Development

In a report published Wednesday, October 14, Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier shared new official details about the upcoming entry starring Lucía Caminos and Jason Duval, offering a rare behind-the-scenes look at the game’s production history.

Rob Nelson, Head of Development at Rockstar, revealed that the studio originally planned to develop GTA VI alongside Red Dead Redemption 2. However, the massive scale and ambition of the western epic forced Rockstar to consolidate its resources, putting the new Grand Theft Auto on the back burner for “several years.”

When the Vice City-set title was finally unveiled in December 2023, Rockstar originally targeted a Fall 2025 release window, however, developers realized the sheer complexity of their vision required more time.

A primary driver behind the game’s subsequent delays was the unprecedented density and complexity of its non-playable characters (NPCs). Realizing they couldn’t meet their goals on schedule, Rockstar postponed the game and established a brand-new Los Angeles studio dedicated exclusively to NPC creation.

Jennifer Kolbe, Rockstar’s Studio Head, recalled breaking the news of the second delay to Strauss Zelnick, CEO of parent company Take-Two Interactive: “I think he said something like, ‘I can’t believe it! Please tell me you’re joking!’ But once we explained the reasons, he understood.”

Kolbe praised Zelnick’s practical approach, noting that many industry executives would have simply demanded the team “find a way to make the date work.”

Upcoming Rockstar Games Will Be Released Much Faster

Despite the obstacles required to bring GTA VI to life, Rockstar Games believes it is now positioned to release future titles at a healthier pace, which means fans won’t face another eight-year gap for projects like Grand Theft Auto VII or a prospective Red Dead Redemption 3.

Phil Hooker, Rockstar’s Technical Lead, expressed strong optimism about the studio’s refreshed infrastructure:

“The engine, the tools and the team we’ve built during this project will allow us to do things more quickly. I feel confident that we can build on top of this and go more sideways than upwards to build more compelling content.” he said. This is good news considering that GTA VI took 8 years to develop and there was a 13-year-gap between the last game and its sequel.

Aaron Garbut, Art Director and Co-Studio Head emphasized that the studio’s internal overhaul is permanent: “We radically changed many things on this project. But that work is behind us now, and we aren’t going back.”

Rockstar’s situation draws parallels to the short turnarounds of the early 2000s, most notably when Grand Theft Auto: Vice City launched just one year after Grand Theft Auto III thanks to shared tech. Fans are now hopeful that Rockstar’s upgraded toolsets will allow them to create games much faster.

For now, Rockstar’s immediate focus remains on the upcoming console launch, followed by the anticipated PC port expected in early 2027 and the rumored debut of GTA Online 2 later that same year.

What do you think? Will GTA VII arrive sooner than expected? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

For more news on GTA VI, click here.