The year 2026 has been a standout period for cinema, marked by major cultural touchstones ranging from Obsession to The Odyssey. However, Digger, the latest project from acclaimed Mexican director Alejandro González Iñárritu, struggled to find the same broad appeal. However, the film does have one prominent admirer: Hideo Kojima.

The iconic creator behind Metal Gear Solid and Death Stranding is a well-known cinephile who frequently takes to social media to share his thoughts on the films, television shows, anime, and documentaries he consumes in his downtime.

Recently, Kojima offered his take on Iñárritu’s controversial satire starring Tom Cruise. Surprising many, the game developer drew parallels between the film and one of his own most debated video game releases.

Hideo Kojima Loves Digger, Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Latest Film

Digger arrived in theaters worldwide in early October and is currently shaping up to be one of the year’s most significant box office disappointments. With an estimated budget between $160 million and $180 million, the film has managed to gross only $37 million to date.

This leaves Warner Bros. Pictures facing potential losses of up to $245 million, making it one of the costliest financial missteps in Tom Cruise’s career. The critical reception has proven similarly polarizing, with the film currently holding a 61% approval rating on Tomatazos (a Spanish-language review aggregator similar to Rotten Tomatoes).

While it remains to be seen whether Digger will eventually achieve cult status or fade into obscurity, it has clearly struck a chord with a segment of film enthusiasts.

Kojima, in particular, was unreserved in his appreciation for Iñárritu’s vision. Taking to social media, the Japanese developer praised the film’s resonance, framing Tom Cruise’s project as an essential commentary on the modern climate.

“Director Iñárritu’s “DIGGER” is a film that all of us living in today’s world should see. It is a work that remains with the audience, provoking reflection and sounding alarms. As you absorb this film and carry it with you, a “tool (a digger)” for delving deeper into the future will surely begin to take shape within you. This is a film that will stay by your side for years to come,” he said.

Hideo Kojima Compares Digger to Metal Gear Solid 2, His Most Controversial Game

Expanding on his thoughts, the director behind Death Stranding and the upcoming PHYSINT recently joined Iñárritu for a joint interview with Gizmodo Japan. The two creators discussed the film’s themes alongside the broader role of art in contemporary society.

During the conversation, the interviewer noted Kojima’s reputation for seemingly predicting future technological and social shifts within his games, though Kojima clarified it is unintentional. When the interviewer asked Iñárritu if he experienced similar instincts while making Digger, Kojima reflected on the initial backlash to his game, Metal Gear Solid 2.

“In 2001, I created Metal Gear Solid 2. Back then, social media didn’t exist yet, but I wrote a story where social networks took on a life of their own. That dynamic has since become our reality, and a similar theme runs through Digger. On social platforms, falsehoods get amplified, creating a real risk of altering both politics and daily life,” he said.

“We are living in a new reality dictated by phenomena we cannot directly experience ourselves. I think we share that underlying feeling. It’s unsettling. It’s actually quite terrifying,” Iñárritu added.

Both Digger and Metal Gear Solid 2 share thematic elements.

(Note: Spoilers for both works follow below.)

While marketing portrayed Digger as a surreal comedy centered on the end of the world, an early plot twist reveals the story is actually a play-within-a-play designed to interrogate the social utility of art.

This subversion closely mirrors the structural trick Kojima pulled in Metal Gear Solid 2. After opening the game with fan-favorite protagonist Solid Snake, the story abruptly shifts perspective to Raiden for the remainder of the campaign. Both works intentionally subvert audience expectations to elevate their core themes.

What are your thoughts on Hideo Kojima’s comparison? Did you catch Digger in theaters? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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