Perhaps without expecting or even wanting it, Manni L. Pérez has become one of the most talked-about actresses among video game fans. The reason? Her striking resemblance to Lucia Caminos, the protagonist of Grand Theft Auto VI. Many fans are convinced she plays Jason Duval’s partner in the highly anticipated game.

Grand Theft Auto VI is scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026, meaning less than a month remains before its release. Although plenty of details about the game are already known, some major questions remain unanswered. One of the biggest concerns the identities of the actors bringing its main characters to life.

Rockstar has yet to confirm that information, but much of the community believes Manni L. Pérez is the actress portraying Lucia, the franchise’s first female protagonist in its modern era. And yes, the topic came up during a recent livestream.

Amid GTA VI Rumors, Manni L. Pérez Opens Up About Her Personal Life

On Saturday, October 24, 2026, Manni L. Pérez used her personal Instagram account to host a brief livestream. Her goal was to answer questions about her personal life and acting career, but the conversation quickly took a turn that was easy to predict.

During the broadcast, the actress denied being a millionaire and revealed that she handles household chores and everyday tasks herself, including shopping, cooking, cleaning, and doing laundry. She also explained that she had moved into a smaller apartment because she spends so little time at home.

Manni L. Pérez admitted that she doesn’t like social media but has to use it for work. She also said she rarely goes out with her phone, which means she hardly ever takes pictures of herself or the places she visits.

“I thought I’d hop on because a lot of people ask me questions and want to get to know me. I’m not a fan of social media, but unfortunately, we need it for the work I do. And I don’t post much; when I’m out around town, I never take pictures. I simply forget I’m carrying my phone. I usually keep it in my bag or accidentally leave it in the car. I just don’t take pictures,” the actress explained.

She also discussed how she prepares her meals and revealed that she drives an old, used sedan. All of this sounds perfectly ordinary, but, as expected, much of the conversation revolved around Grand Theft Auto VI.

GTA VI Fans Flood Manni L. Pérez’s First Instagram Livestream

Although the identity of Lucia Caminos’ voice and performance-capture actress remains unconfirmed, many fans suspect Pérez has the role because of her physical resemblance to the character and her voice. Speculation began after the game’s first trailer premiered in December 2023.

Manni L. Pérez also had a small role in one of GTA Online’s expansions, further fueling rumors. However, despite the clues fans have pointed to, the actress has neither confirmed nor denied her involvement in the upcoming installment.

The American actress, who has Dominican and Puerto Rican heritage, is relatively unknown to mainstream audiences but has appeared in notable television series such as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Jessica Jones, and The Blacklist. She also has experience in voice acting and motion capture.

Naturally, Rockstar Games fans believe she could become much more famous soon. “You’re going to be one of the most famous people in the world in less than a month,” one viewer wrote in the livestream’s comments. “Are you ready for November?” another asked. “Only three weeks left [until GTA VI launches],” a third person commented.

Manni L. Pérez surprised Grand Theft Auto VI fans for an unexpected reason: she completely ignored every question related to the game during her livestream. Rockstar Games is known for imposing strict nondisclosure agreements, which would prevent anyone involved in the project from discussing it publicly.

Many fans believe the actress’s silence proves she is playing Lucia. After all, they argue, why not simply deny any involvement if she isn’t bound by a confidentiality agreement? That is the community’s reasoning, although her refusal to comment does not confirm that she is the person bringing the protagonist to life.

In any case, we won’t have to wait much longer for answers. GTA VI is scheduled to launch next month, when players may finally learn which actors portray the game’s main characters.

Stay with us here at LEVEL UP for more news about Grand Theft Auto VI.