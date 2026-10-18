Artificial intelligence is the technology of the moment, and there is clearly a lucrative business to be found in this market. However, much work remains to be done on the legal front to protect voice actors around the world. Masako Nozawa, the voice actress behind Goku in Dragon Ball Super, has spoken out about the issue.

The 89-year-old artist has enjoyed a long and distinguished career and is one of the most prestigious and respected figures in Japan’s voice acting industry. Her comments on the proliferation of AI have attracted considerable attention because they highlight a serious problem: the unauthorized use of generative AI tools to clone actors’ voices.

The Legendary Dragon Ball Voice Actress Condemns Unauthorized AI Voice Cloning

Masako Nozawa began her voice acting career in 1963, when she joined the cast of Astro Boy. Since then, she has voiced numerous characters in anime series. However, her most recognizable roles are undoubtedly Goku, Gohan, and Goten in Dragon Ball Z and Dragon Ball Super.

In an interview with Japanese broadcaster NHK, the 89-year-old actress revealed that she had not known her voice was being used without permission to train AI models and generate videos for social media and other digital platforms. Upon discovering this, she was furious and lashed out at those using these tools without authorization.

“That’s not my voice. I cannot forgive them for using it without permission; it’s like theft, and it makes me furious. I believe my voice and my performances belong to me. If they want to use them, even for a small part, they should ask for my permission,” said the legendary actress behind the protagonist of Dragon Ball Super: Beerus.

Masako Nozawa acknowledged that AI tools can now imitate the work of voice actors with remarkable accuracy. Ultimately, however, she argued that these are merely imitations that lack the spirit, power, and emotion of the original performers.

“An AI-generated voice might sound like me, and it might even be an exact replica. But it lacks emotion, doesn’t it? Without emotion, it’s useless, no matter what the role is. Even if it’s just a voice crying, I think it’s different when you cry with emotion,” said Goku’s voice actress.

Masako Nozawa and Japan’s Entertainment Industry Push Back Against AI

The rise of AI and its potential negative effects on the voice acting industry have become increasingly relevant topics. In recent months and years, we have seen numerous actors and companies take action against tools and applications that use performers’ work without authorization to train AI models.

Earlier this year, the case of voice actor Kenjiro Tsuda gained attention. Known for roles such as Kaiba in Yu-Gi-Oh!, Nanami in Jujutsu Kaisen, and Kishibe in Chainsaw Man, the actor filed a lawsuit against TikTok demanding the removal of videos that imitated his voice using AI software.

On September 30, the Tokyo District Court ruled that the unauthorized use of a person’s voice infringes on their right to their own likeness. However, until then, there had been no law directly protecting voice rights. That changed in August 2026, when Japan’s Ministry of Justice stated that an artist’s voice is also protected under likeness rights.

Against this backdrop, Nozawa’s recent comments came as the Japan Actors Union, which represents approximately 2,600 actors and voice performers, announced new guidelines designed to protect artists from unauthorized voice cloning through AI software and tools.

On Thursday, October 15, the organization established that anyone using AI to generate voices or train AI tools using voice actors’ or other performers’ voices must notify the actor or their agency of the intended purpose and obtain prior consent.

In cases of infringement, authorities will be able to demand the immediate cessation of the distribution and sale of AI-generated voices, as well as request retroactive payment equivalent to the revenue earned from sales since the unauthorized use began.

Masako Nozawa Is Optimistic About Artificial Intelligence

Contrary to what some might assume, Dragon Ball star Masako Nozawa is not opposed to artificial intelligence. However, she emphasizes that individuals and agencies must follow the rules and refrain from using generative tools to clone actors’ voices without their prior consent.

“AI’s progress is amazing, isn’t it? I feel like the things I dreamed of as a child are becoming reality one after another, and that excites me. But it’s disappointing when it’s used without permission. I hope everyone respects the rules and that we can create a future where humans and AI can have fun together,” the actress said.

Goku’s voice actress welcomed the fact that rules governing AI use are finally being established and expressed hope that “everyone will follow them.” Finally, she shared a special message for aspiring voice actors who hope to enter the industry.

“I want you to work hard so that you become the kind of voice actor people remember. If you don’t put passion into it, you’ll just be reading lines, so bring them to life,” Masako Nozawa said.