Not every studio measures its success solely by commercial returns. Occasionally, a developer maintains a strong enough bond with its player base to deliver substantial updates and expansions entirely free of charge.

4A Games exemplifies this approach as the studio behind the Metro franchise, preparing a complimentary current-generation upgrade for the first 2 entries in the acclaimed series.

That’s right! Metro 2033 and Metro: Last Light will receive comprehensive enhancements to their graphics, audio, performance, and overall gameplay under their Redux editions, completely free of charge.

Metro Redux to Receive Free Upgrades on PS5, XBOX Series X|S, and PC

4A Games officially announced the Metro Redux Next-Gen Update through a press release, detailing a comprehensive technical overhaul for both Metro 2033 Redux and Metro Last Light Redux.

The update rolls out on PC on October 22, followed by releases for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on October 29. Existing owners of either Redux version can obtain it at no additional charge.

This announcement coincides with a major sales milestone for the franchise, with lifetime sales for the Metro series surpassing 50 million copies worldwide. According to 4A Games, this achievement reflects two decades of development and steady community support since the series debuted.

Later this month, METRO 2033 Redux and METRO: Last Light Redux are getting a next-gen update on consoles and PC.



There’s never been a better time to enter the tunnels of METRO ahead of METRO 2039!



Read more: https://t.co/2Tw8fvdhJk pic.twitter.com/jkVDzSH2O4 — 4A Games (@4AGames) October 1, 2026

What Improvements Are Coming to Metro Redux?

The Metro Redux Next-Gen Update modernizes the presentation of the first two games while preserving the narrative tone of Artyom’s journey. Enhancements include refined animations, higher-resolution textures, more detailed environments, and an upgraded lighting and shadow system.

Additional audio refinements and various quality-of-life adjustments accompany bug fixes designed to deliver a more polished experience across all platforms.

On PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S, players can choose between native 4K at 60 FPS or upscaled 4K at 120 FPS, depending on performance settings and hardware. The PlayStation 5 Pro version introduces PSSR support, while the Xbox Series X version features TSR and advanced anti-aliasing.

Hardware-specific features are heavily integrated into the update. PlayStation 5 supports the adaptive triggers of the DualSense controller, whereas Xbox systems support impulse triggers, spatial audio, Xbox Handheld integration, and Xbox Play Anywhere.

PC players benefit from uncapped framerates in 4K resolution alongside DLSS compatibility and spatial audio support.

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