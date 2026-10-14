Despite its price increases and other changes, PlayStation Plus remains a great way to access a large library of PS4 and PS5 games at a relatively low cost. However, its rotating catalog is about to suffer one of the year’s biggest losses in November.

According to reports from the community, the subscription service will soon say goodbye to a popular AAA game with near-perfect reviews. The title belongs to one of the industry’s most successful and popular franchises, so its departure will be a major blow to players.

Grand Theft Auto V will reportedly leave PS Plus at no extra cost

The game in question is none other than Grand Theft Auto V. It’s no exaggeration to call it one of the most important games of our time, as it has now sold more than 200 million copies across all platforms. It also boasts an almost perfect 97 Metascore on Metacritic.

While it’s easy to assume that most PS4 and PS5 players have already purchased Rockstar Games’ title, the reality is that many still enjoy it at no extra cost through PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium (Deluxe). In that regard, the open-world game has become a recurring presence in Sony’s subscription service.

After leaving the paid subscription program for a couple of months, GTA V returned to PlayStation Plus in November 2025. Unfortunately, and perhaps as expected, everything suggests it will leave the rotating catalog again in just a few weeks.

According to community reports, PlayStation has started displaying a message on the PS Store encouraging players to subscribe to the service to enjoy Grand Theft Auto V before the official release of GTA VI, potentially the biggest video game launch of the decade.

The message states that Rockstar Games’ title, which originally debuted in 2013, will leave the catalogs of the higher PS Plus tiers on November 17, 2026. In fact, the game will leave the service exactly 2 days before Grand Theft Auto VI launches.

“If you’re counting down to the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI on PS5 on November 19, why not take a trip back to Los Santos? Grand Theft Auto V is available in the Game Catalog for PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium members, but only until November 17,” the message reads.

The message also includes an option to preorder the sequel on PlayStation 5, making it clear that both Sony and Rockstar Games want players to purchase the next installment.

PlayStation has yet to reveal the complete list of games leaving its subscription service next month. However, GTA V’s departure makes sense, considering it joined the catalog a year ago. It’s unclear whether it will return in 2027 or beyond, especially since the sequel will already be available by then.

Will GTA VI come to PS Plus?

As mentioned, Grand Theft Auto V has become a recurring title in Sony’s subscription service, joining the catalog a couple of times over the past decade. With that in mind, it’s inevitable to wonder whether the sequel will follow the same pattern and eventually arrive on PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass.

Karl Slatoff, president of Take-Two Interactive, said during an investor meeting in 2025 that the company is willing to support subscription platforms as long as doing so makes business sense. In that regard, it’s worth remembering that the company rarely offers its new games through these services.

“From time to time, we put our titles into some subscription services. They’re great partners for us, and in many cases, they’re excellent. We wouldn’t do it unless it was a good economic deal, and the platforms wouldn’t do it either,” Slatoff said at the time.

For now, it seems highly unlikely that GTA VI will be available on PlayStation Plus or Xbox Game Pass anytime soon.

As for the immediate future of PS Plus, Sony is expected to announce the full list of games leaving the catalog in November on October 20, 2026. The titles joining the service next month should also be revealed soon.