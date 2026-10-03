PlayStation Plus is far from perfect, but it remains a relatively affordable way to get several games “for free” every month. We already know the lineup of titles coming to PS4 and PS5 in October, but some players won’t be able to enjoy one of the month’s most notable additions.

As usual, 3 games will be offered this month. Even though Halloween season is just around the corner, horror games are noticeably absent from the lineup. Still, subscribers can get an FPS with a dark theme. The bad news is that the title won’t be available worldwide.

Fans criticize Sony for replacing one of PS Plus’ new free games

At the end of September, the Japanese company revealed that subscribers to PS Plus Essential, PS Plus Extra, and PS Plus Premium (Deluxe) would be able to claim the following games at no additional cost: Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2, F1 25, and Hunt: Showdown 1896. These games will be available through the service starting October 6.

Overall, this month’s lineup is far from stellar. While F1 25 should appeal to fans of sports simulators, it is hardly a game that will excite players who aren’t interested in motorsports. Meanwhile, Earth Defense Force: World Brothers 2 is a relatively obscure action adventure.

With that in mind, you could argue that October 2026’s biggest addition is Hunt: Showdown 1896, a popular extraction shooter that combines PvE elements with PvP mechanics. Despite being more than 6 years old, it still has a very loyal community.

And yes, Crytek’s project is the only free PlayStation Plus game for October that could fall into the horror category. Unfortunately, players in one region will miss out on the chance to claim it through the subscription service.

In that country, Hunt: Showdown 1896 will be replaced by a game that received very negative reviews. We’re talking about Hello Neighbor, an indie horror adventure developed by Dynamic Pixels, now known as Eerie Guest Studios.

Although the indie horror game built a sizable fanbase and became something of a phenomenon among streamers and content creators, it has plenty of issues. The game currently holds a mediocre 38 on Metacritic. It also doesn’t help that the original version was released back in 2017.

Sony generally maintains content parity across its services and releases, allowing fans around the world to access the same benefits. However, regional restrictions sometimes force the company to make changes in specific countries.

Fortunately, subscribers in Latin America and other regions can breathe easy. This change only applies to Japan, meaning Hunt: Showdown 1896 will remain available through PlayStation Plus everywhere else. Only Japanese players will miss out on the FPS and will have to settle for Hello Neighbor instead.

While players complain, PS Plus offers additional freebies

Although the change is exclusive to Japan, the community took the opportunity to voice its frustration with the lineup of free games coming to PS Plus Essential and the other tiers throughout October.

“Somehow, they managed to make it even worse. I’m usually one of the people who praise the PS Plus games, but this month simply isn’t good,” one player commented online. “I can’t believe Sony found a way to create the worst lineup,” said another. “Well, at least it’s a horror game,” another player said about the replacement.

For now, Sony has remained silent about why it decided to replace one of the PlayStation Plus games in Japan. The Land of the Rising Sun is going through a rough stretch, as the company also introduced new requirements to purchase a PS5 Pro due to the console shortage affecting the region.

While many Japanese subscribers will undoubtedly be disappointed by the change, at least the subscription service is offering additional freebies to help ease the frustration. Members can claim special items inspired by Spider-Man: Brand New Day, along with rewards for several multiplayer games.

But tell us, would you have liked to see Hello Neighbor replace Hunt: Showdown 1896 in the West as well? What do you think of October’s lineup?