Fans of Resident Evil Requiem may still have plenty to look forward to after the main adventure. Although Capcom has not officially announced its plans for the game’s downloadable content, a well-known insider has shared new details about what the Japanese company could be preparing.

According to Dusk Golem, a frequent source of information about the franchise, the DLC is reportedly targeting late 2027. The project is also said to be quite ambitious, with developers who worked on one of the most acclaimed expansions in the series’ recent history involved in its development.

Resident Evil Requiem DLC could revive a scrapped idea from the game

According to the insider, the expansion is being developed with help from members of M-Two and K2, studios that worked on Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways. That additional content expanded the story of the game starring Leon S. Kennedy by allowing players to experience events from Ada Wong’s perspective.

One of the most interesting details is that the Resident Evil Requiem DLC would reuse a sequence that was scrapped during the development of the main game. Dusk Golem claims that the Arklay Mansion, a location associated with the original Resident Evil, would be part of the expansion.

The insider also said that Capcom is working to unify the version of the RE Engine used for the mansion, as the Resident Evil Requiem DLC, the Resident Evil Code: Veronica remake, and a possible remake of the original Resident Evil have reportedly been in development at the same time.

Resident Evil Requiem es uno de los juegos más exitosos de este año

Capcom reportedly wants to fill a gap in the franchise

Dusk Golem also claimed that the company approved additional content for Resident Evil Requiem and Resident Evil Code: Veronica earlier this year. The goal would be to keep the franchise active amid a lack of spin-off stories in development and meet players’ expectations.

It’s worth noting that all this information comes from leaks rather than an official announcement from Capcom. For now, we’ll have to wait to learn what the company ultimately has planned.

Would you like to explore the Arklay Mansion in the Resident Evil Requiem DLC? Do you think expansions like these are a good way to keep the franchise alive while new games are in development? Let us know in the comments.