The Resident Evil franchise is no stranger to dramatic reinventions throughout its history, but one of its most ambitious scrapped concepts could have completely altered the trajectory of the series. Long before taking its current shape, the ninth main installment was built around a drastically different core vision.

According to leaks shared by industry insider Dusk Golem, the early project was internally titled Resident Evil: Apocalypse and was designed as an open-world game with several classic characters. While that initial pitch was ultimately canceled, several of its core ideas evolved to help shape what eventually became Resident Evil Requiem.

Victor Gideon, antagonista de Resident Evil Requiem

Resident Evil: Apocalypse Would Have Been an Open-World Game

According to details shared by the insider, Resident Evil: Apocalypse was set on a fictional island off the coast of Singapore following a catastrophic viral outbreak. Players would have been able to navigate the island’s vast open world using vehicles, created with the technology behind Dragon’s Dogma 2 and Monster Hunter Wilds.

The narrative ensemble was set to feature Jill Valentine, Leon S. Kennedy, Ada Wong, and Sheva Alomar, alongside two entirely new characters. The story also packed a major narrative twist: following the events of Resident Evil Village, Chris Redfield was arrested, positioning the BSAA itself as the game’s primary antagonist.

Interpersonal dynamics among the group were similarly fraught. Leon was suspicious of Jill given her long history with the BSAA, while Sheva distrusted Ada and was singularly focused on rescuing Chris. These ideological rifts would have sparked constant friction and heated arguments throughout the campaign.

Resident Evil Requiem podría ser un antes y un después en la franquicia

The Project Changed and Some Ideas Survived

The insider reports that Capcom restarted development, opting to streamline the roster. Leon was designated as the sole main protagonist, while Jill was initially downgraded to an AI-controlled companion before being cut altogether when her role failed to add sufficient narrative weight.

A key idea that survived the reboot was centered around a character experiencing high-stakes horror for the very first time. That framework eventually evolved into Grace, a central figure in the new direction of Resident Evil Requiem.

While these details originate from insider reports rather than official statements from Capcom, they offer a fascinating glimpse into how dramatically the ninth installment shifted behind the scenes before settling on its final vision.

What are your thoughts on this scrapped direction for the series? Would you like to see Capcom revisit any of these concepts in a future title? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Stay tuned to LEVEL UP for continuing updates.