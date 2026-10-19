Rockstar Games maintains one of the highest quality standards in the gaming industry especially internally. While most publishers view multi-million-unit sales as a success, leadership at the house of Grand Theft Auto holds a much different perspective when assessing a game’s creative legacy.

Such is the case with Max Payne 3. While widely praised by players for its smooth gunplay and technical polish, co-founder Dan Houser views the title as a personal failure, though it has nothing to do with commercial sales figures.

Dan Houser Believes Max Payne 3 Was A Failure, Falling Short of Sam Lake’s Legacy

In 2002, Finnish developer Remedy Entertainment sold the rights to Max Payne to Take-Two Interactive for $34 million. Following two critically acclaimed installments, anticipation for a third game was sky-high.

After a long and troubled development cycle, the project landed at Rockstar Games and was released in 2012. Without involvement from Remedy, the task of crafting the story fell to Houser.

Speaking with IGN, Houser reflected on the game and shocked fans by characterizing his narrative effort as a failure, despite Max Payne 3 going on to sell over four million copies.

“So I got that completely wrong. I know Sam Lake [creator of Max Payne] well, and he’s a very good guy and really talented. I thought we’d done a good job of doing another Max Payne game. Some people liked it; lots didn’t. So we got it wrong, or I got it wrong. I failed. My bit was not a success. The game is beautifully made, and it wasn’t as successful as it should have been. So I would say a large amount of that failure was on me as one of the people making the decisions and also as the writer, when people really missed his writing,” he explained.

Rockstar Co-Founder Believes He Is the Reason People Hate Max Payne 3

Houser admitted that his feelings toward the project shifted drastically after launch. During development, he was confident they were crafting something special. However, the initial audience reaction left him believing players ultimately disliked his direction.

“It was a linear game, so it was a little different from writing an open-world game, a little more structured,” Houser stated. “I really enjoyed that as an experience. I loved what we did design-wise, the way the game didn’t have loads, the way it felt like a 12-hour movie, some of the visual stuff we did with words on screen. I felt we were creating a really cool digital noir experience, and the consensus at the time was that people hated it.”

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