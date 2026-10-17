Although 2026 has delivered plenty of high-quality games, it is undeniable that some releases have been a complete disappointment. Sadly, one of SEGA’s latest titles falls into the latter category, and its launch was so disastrous that its developers decided to temporarily pull it from sale.

The game in question is a remaster of a classic strategy title, so fans of the original expected changes and quality-of-life improvements. Instead, players received a new version plagued by poor optimization, dozens of technical issues, and, allegedly, AI-generated artwork.

Total War: Shogun 2 – Complete Edition Is a Disaster and Launches to Very Negative Reviews

Many have probably already guessed that we are referring to Total War: Shogun 2 – Complete Edition, the enhanced and updated version of the 2011 title. This re-release promised to bring the original experience up to modern standards with visual improvements, modernized controls, and other adjustments.

According to its official description, this remaster features revamped lighting, higher-quality shadows, and new textures. It also adds in-game mod support, a user interface scaled for 1440p and 4K resolutions, improvements for 64-bit systems, and changes to the Japanese and Chinese voice tracks.

Likewise, Total War: Shogun 2 – Complete Edition aims to expand the original experience by introducing 50 new minor factions. All of this sounds great, but there was one problem: the launch was riddled with technical issues and other shortcomings that left players raising their eyebrows.

SEGA announced the project in September 2026 and released it just a month later, on October 13. Steam’s review page was immediately flooded with negative feedback, as dozens of players complained about optimization problems, technical glitches, and the new interface.

To make matters worse, Total War: Shogun 2 – Complete Edition faced accusations of using AI-generated artwork. Although it has yet to be confirmed whether the game uses AI, fans noticed some bizarre designs, ranging from samurai helmets seemingly merging with characters’ faces to individuals with extra fingers.

And the icing on the cake? The original 2011 version of the classic was removed from sale, making the remaster the only edition available for purchase. The community made its anger clear in reviews and on social media. SEGA listened to the complaints and decided to take action.

SEGA Pulls Total War: Shogun 2 – Complete Edition From Sale Following Backlash

At the moment, the new version of the strategy game developed by Creative Assembly in collaboration with MATABOO has overwhelmingly negative reviews on Steam, with a dismal approval rating of just 16%. This means that 84% of players do not recommend it.

We are looking at one of the worst games of 2026, and it is a shame that this is happening to a re-release of such a beloved title. Fortunately, SEGA is already aware of the controversy.

On social media, the Japanese company issued a statement acknowledging that Total War: Shogun 2 – Complete Edition failed to meet fans’ expectations or the company’s quality standards. As a result, it decided to temporarily remove the game from sale.

Players who have already purchased the game will still be able to download it on PC. Everyone else will have to wait for SEGA to release it again, although the company has yet to announce when that will happen. The announcement came just 2 days after the remaster’s launch.

“We agree that the current experience is not where it needs to be (...) We are now working closely with our development partner to identify the causes of these issues, make improvements, and ensure that Shogun 2 – Complete Edition meets the quality standards players expect from Total War,” the company said.

SEGA also revealed that the original 2011 version of Total War: Shogun 2, which was removed from digital storefronts shortly before the remaster’s launch, will return to sale.