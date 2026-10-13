Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has officially launched its global broadcast on Japanese television and Crunchyroll, giving fans worldwide their first look at the first episode. While overall audience reception leans positive, key aspects of the premiere have sparked disappointment across the community.

Produced by Toei Animation, the series made its global premiere on October 11, 2026. Following a standard weekly broadcast model, new episodes will air every Sunday throughout the season.

Disappointment Grows Over Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Reused Footage

Although framed as a visual upgrade rather than a completely new show, Dragon Ball Super: Beerus was expected to bring substantial additions to the 2015 original. The premiere delivers noticeably smoother animation and enhanced visual fidelity, yet many viewers had hoped for deeper structural changes and even new scenes.

The remake does feature one brand-new sequence: a dream fight where Goku envisions battling Cell, Frieza, and Kid Buu. However, that segment remains the episode’s only original contribution. The remainder of the chapter consists entirely of re-adapted scenes from the original 2015 run.

On social media, viewers criticized the heavy reliance on recycled footage, reused soundtrack tracks, and a frantic pacing style that led to unconventional editing choices.

“For now, the highlight of Episode 1 is the much more serious tone. There’s a lot of recycled material from the 2015 series, just as I expected, but at least the artwork looks good... they recycled the music too,” noted one fan on social media.

“I have mixed feelings about some of the editing choices, but it makes sense given how much material was reused,” another viewer commented on X.

“If you’ve never seen Dragon Ball Super, this will blow you away. But if you know the original by heart like I do, it might leave you feeling a bit cold even if it’s clearly a higher-quality product than what we got in 2015,” added another fan.

Despite these critiques, fans widely praised the shift in tone. While retaining a vibrant color palette, the premiere effectively emphasizes the terrifying power of Beerus, the God of Destruction, while presenting a noticeably more grounded Goku.

“Beerus hasn’t looked this menacing since his debut. I hope they keep this momentum going throughout the series. Even though he has his comedic moments, it’s easy to forget what a massive threat he really is and this new version makes sure we don’t forget it,” shared another viewer.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus’ Ending Sequence Sparks Debate Among Audiences

Beyond the episode itself, the ending credit sequence generated immediate debate, with some fans labeling it among the weakest ending themes in the franchise’s history.

“Dragon Ball Super: Beerus has easily one of the worst endings I’ve seen in a Dragon Ball series. Even the ending sequence just recycles episode footage. What a missed opportunity,” expressed one viewer. Another replied: “Considering how incredible the opening is, having such a weak ending visually and musically is definitely... a choice.”

However, the ending sequence contains a subtle design choice that many missed on first viewing. The “recycled clips” shown during the credits actually function as an integrated preview of the upcoming episode, an unconventional approach designed to tease future events without taking up main episode runtime.

The closing theme song, “Kan Peki No Peki” by Japanese artist VK Blanka, also divided listeners, though musical reception remains a matter of personal preference.

The upcoming episode will follow Beerus as he travels to King Kai’s planet to face off against Goku, marking a complete re-adaptation of the original series’ notoriously controversial Episode 5. Unlike the 2015 version, this remake promises high-tier animation quality, though it remains unseen whether Toei will introduce narrative tweaks.

Toei Animation’s adaptation of Akira Toriyama’s legendary work will continue its weekly run next Sunday, with the full release schedule already confirmed for the remainder of the season.

What did you think about the anime’s first episode? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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