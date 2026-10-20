Konami’s triumphant return to the mainstream video game industry has been one of the market’s most compelling comeback stories in recent years. The company did this by focusing on its most iconic intellectual properties: Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Castlevania.

However, the industry landscape Konami re-enters today is vastly different from the one it stepped back from a decade ago.

Artificial intelligence is rapidly emerging as a transformative technology capable of reshaping game development workflows. As such, people expect publishers to take a stand and recently the President of Konami has addressed this issue.

Will Konami Support Games Developed with AI? This Is President Hideki Hayakawa’s Response

During Konami’s latest financial earnings call, President Hideki Hayakawa addressed AI’s technological progress and whether the company is interested in moving forward with this tool.

While acknowledging that AI represents a major technical milestone and lowered technical barriers to entry in computer programming, Hayakawa emphasized that software tools alone cannot replicate human imagination.

“Even if AI use does lead to improvements in production efficiency, I believe that the most important factors in producing entertaining and innovative video games are people and creators. Even when it comes to epoch-making technological innovations, Konami provides systematic support so that creators can get a grasp of new technologies, properly assess the risks they may bring, and safely apply them to game development.”

Konami podría estar preparando una colección más de Castlevania (imagen: Konami)

Konami Focuses on Its Best Franchises and Stories That Took Them to the Top

Konami’s current philosophy mirrors the blueprint adopted by Japan’s top gaming studios: lean into fan-favorite franchises using a measured, highly focused approach.

That strategy is already yielding strong returns. Metal Gear Solid, a brand long defined by its original creator, Hideo Kojima, has recaptured momentum through 2 legacy collections and the ambitious remake of Snake Eater.

Similarly, the publisher took a bold direction with Silent Hill. Beyond the critically acclaimed Silent Hill 2 remake, Konami expanded the universe beyond its traditional American setting with standalone titles like Silent Hill f and Silent Hill: Townfall.

Meanwhile, Castlevania has enjoyed its own resurgence as Konami released 3 retro collections and the addition of a new title, Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse.

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