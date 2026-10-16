In recent years, Xbox sparked widespread debate by bringing several of its high-profile first-party franchises to rival platforms like the PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch. While some of these cross-platform releases performed well, others barely made a splash.

Unsurprisingly, the strategy drew sharp criticism from die-hard Xbox fans, many of whom viewed the multiplatform push as a betrayal of brand loyalty.

However, Xbox’s philosophy appears to be shifting following the appointment of executive Asha Sharma. While upcoming titles such as Gears of War: E-Day and Clockwork Revolution are currently slated to remain console exclusives, Microsoft is considering expanding its list of exclusive titles, provided gamers show genuine interest and are willing to make Xbox their primary platform.

Microsoft Wants to Know if Players Are Interested in More XBOX Exclusives

According to a recent report from Windows Central, Microsoft surveyed a select group of Xbox Insiders on a variety of industry topics. One particular scenario in the survey caught everyone’s attention.

Microsoft asked respondents how they would feel if Xbox Game Studios returned to a traditional console-exclusivity model. Under this proposed strategy, games from acquired studios, excluding Call of Duty and Minecraft, would stop receiving post-launch content updates on PlayStation 5 or Switch.

An example is Forza Horizon 6. Under this model, the game might initially launch on PS5, but future content updates and expansions would eventually become exclusive to Xbox Series X|S, Project Helix, and the broader Xbox ecosystem.

Furthermore, existing Xbox-owned titles listed on rival storefronts would eventually be delisted from sale, though players who already purchased them would retain full access.

The survey directly asked players if this strategy would be enough to sway their platform preferences:

“Imagine it was announced that all future title releases from every XBOX-developed gaming franchise except Call of Duty will be console-exclusive to XBOX. For Minecraft only, existing titles would no longer be available for purchase on PlayStation or Nintendo consoles, and would not receive any new content updates. However, there is no impact to any of the existing titles or content you already own. Nothing changes on PC in this announcement.”

Is Gears of War: E-Day the Blueprint?

This strategic pivot follows newly surfaced sales estimates for Gears of War: E-Day.

While direct unit sales were modest at roughly 230,000 copies (62% of which were sold on Xbox hardware), the title generated substantial revenue through Xbox Game Pass, pushing initial estimated returns past $30 million.

Combining direct game sales with subscription engagement could serve as Microsoft’s template going forward. As such, these titles will remain strictly within the Xbox ecosystem (Xbox Series X|S, Project Helix, PC, and cloud devices) and off PlayStation and Nintendo.

Stay tuned to LEVEL UP for continuing updates.