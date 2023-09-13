Lista de todos los juegos del nuevo PlayStation Plus; detalles, características y precio del servicio

Los servicios de suscripción son la tendencia en la industria del entretenimiento, y Sony Interactive Entertainment no se podía quedar atrás. Por esto, la compañía preparó cambios para PlayStation Plus y así convertirlo en un servicio más interesante para todos los usuarios de PlayStation que buscan disfrutar un amplio catálogo de juegos sin tener que comprarlos.
El nuevo PlayStation Plus llegará a México y el resto de América el 13 de junio. Para que sepas todo lo que este servicio ofrece, aquí te preparamos un contenido con algunas de las dudas más comunes. Con esto podrás saber cuánto cuesta, cuáles son sus planes y, lo más importante: la lista de juegos que lo conforman. Ten en cuenta que la actualizaremos cada mes para que sea la lista definitiva para consultar.
¿Qué es el nuevo PlayStation Plus?
El nuevo PlayStation Plus es un servicio de suscripción de Sony disponible en PlayStation. Se trata de una renovación de PlayStation Plus que le agregó las características de PlayStation Now para competir con la robusta oferta de Xbox Game Pass.
Puedes saber más en el video que te presentamos a continuación:
Video relacionado: ¿Qué rayos es el nuevo PlayStation Plus?
¿Cuáles son los niveles del nuevo PlayStation Plus?
Cabe mencionar que el nuevo PlayStaiton Plus se ofrece en 4 niveles que ofrecen diferentes beneficios. Se trata de niveles que ofrecen desde lo que ofrecía la primera versión de PlayStation Plus hasta otros que dan acceso a un catálogo de juegos recientes, clásicos y streaming en la nube.
PlayStation Plus Essential
- 2 juegos descargables mensuales
- Descuentos exclusivos
- Guardado en la nube
- Acceso al multijugador en línea
PlayStation Plus Extra
- Todo el contenido de PlayStation Plus Essential
- Cientos de juegos de PS5 y PS4 para descargar
PlayStation Plus Premium (no disponible en LATAM)
- Todo el contenido de los niveles Essential y Extra
- Hasta 340 juegos extra de PS3 (disponibles en la nube) y de PS2, PSP y PlayStation (descarga o streaming en la nube)
- Pruebas de juego por tiempo limitado, para que los clientes puedan probar juegos seleccionados antes de comprar
PlayStation Plus Deluxe
- Todo el contenido de los niveles Essential y Extra
- Juegos clásicos de PS2, PSP y PlayStation (descarga)
- Pruebas de juego por tiempo limitado, para que los clientes puedan probar juegos seleccionados antes de comprar
¿Cuánto cuesta el nuevo PlayStation Plus?
A continuación, te dejamos la lista con los precios de los diferentes planes y niveles del nuevo PlayStation Plus. También incluimos un precio aproximado en pesos, teniendo en cuenta el tipo de cambio actual y el IVA, pero sólo debes verlo como un aproximado.
PlayStation Plus Essential
- $6.99 USD/$161.97 MXN (1 mes)
- $16.99 USD/$393.68 MXN (3 mes)
- $1094.41 USD/ $926.63 MXN (anual)
PlayStation Plus Extra
- $10.49 USD/$243.07 MXN(1 mes)
- $27.99 USD/ $648.57 MXN(3 meses)
- $93.99 USD/$1870.57 MXN (anual)
PlayStation Plus Deluxe
- $11.99 USD/ $277.83 MXN(1 mes)
- $31.99 USD/$741.25 MXN (3 meses)
- $106.99 USD/$2146.45 MXN (anual)
PlayStation Plus Premium (no disponible en México)
- $17.99 USD (1 mes)
- $49.99 USD (3 mes)
- $159.99 USD (anual)
¿Cuáles son los juegos disponibles en el nuevo PlayStation Plus?
Juegos que llegarán a PS Plus en septiembre de 2023
PlayStation Plus Extra:
- NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
- Star Ocean The Divine Force
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
- Odin Sphere Leifthrasir
- Unpacking
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition
- This War of Mine: Final Cut
- Cloudpunk
- Contra: Rogue Corps
- Tails Noir
- Call of the Sea
- West of Dead
- Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness
- PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
PlayStation Plus Premium (Deluxe):
- Star Ocean First Departure R
- Star Ocean: Till the End of Time
- Star Ocean: The Last Hope – 4K & FHD Remaster
- Dragon’s Crown Pro
Juegos de PlayStation Plus Extra
Juegos de PlayStation 5 en PlayStation Plus Extra y Deluxe
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX
- Assetto Corza Competizione
- Back 4 Blood
- Bassmaster Fishing
- Ben 10: Power Trip
- Bugsnax
- Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop
- Call of the Sea
- Chorus
- Cloudpunk
- Control: Ultimate Edition
- Cursed to Golf
- CrisTales
- Death Stranding Director's Cut
- Deliver Us the Moon
- Dead by Daylight
- Demon's Souls
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen
- Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed
- Destruction AllStars
- Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition
- Dysmantle
- Evil Genius 2
- Foreclosed
- Far Cry 6
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut
- Ghostrunner
- Ghostwire Tokyo
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy
- Heavenly Bodies
- Humanity
- Human: Fall Flat
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures
- I Am Dead
- It Takes Two
- Inscryption
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Jett: The Far Shore
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- Judgment
- Lost Judgment
- Life Is Strange: True Colors
- Just Cause 4 Reloaded
- Last Stop
- Lake
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Lawn Mowing Simulator: Landmark Edition
- Maneater
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Monster Truck Championship
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Shell
- Moving Out 2
- MXGP 2021 - The Official Motocross Videogame
- Observer: System Redux
- Oddworld: Soulstorm – Enhanced Edition
- OUTRIDERS
- PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Returnal
- Ride 4
- Riders Republic
- Rogue Legacy 2
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Sea of Stars
- Scarlet Nexus
- Star Ocean The Divine Force
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
- Sniper Elite 5
- Snowrunner
- Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition
- Spellforce III Reforced
- Source of Madness
- Soundfall
- Tchia
- Tennis World Tour 2 - Complete Edition
- The Artful Escape
- The Ascent
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition
- The Gardens Between
- The Medium
- The Pedestrian
- The Quarry
- Thymesia
- Tails Noir
- This War of Mine: Final Cut
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
- Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Unpacking
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- Warhammer: Choasbane Slayer Edition
- Werewolf: The Apocalyse - Earthbound
- Wreckfest
- Wytchwood
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Juegos de PlayStation 4 en PlayStation Plus Extra y Deluxe
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- 428: Shibuya Scramble
- A Hat in Time
- Absolver: Downfall
- ABZU
- Ace Combat 7
- Ace of Seafood
- Adr1ft
- Adventure Time Pirates of the Enchiridion
- Age of Wonders: Planetfall
- Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers
- Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX
- ALIENATION
- AO Tennis 2
- Aragami
- Ashen
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered
- Assassin's Creed Oranges
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India
- Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia
- Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry
- Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey
- Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered
- Assassin’s Creed Syndicate
- Assassin’s Creed Unity
- Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection
- Assetto Corsa Competizione
- Astebreed
- Anodyne/i]
- [i]Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1
- Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2
- AVICII Invector
- Back 4 Blood
- Bad North
- Baja: Edge of Control HD
- Balan Wonderworld
- Batman: Arkham Knight
- Battle Chasers: Nightwar
- Bassmaster Fishing
- Bee Simulator
- Ben 10: Power Trip
- BEYOND: Two Souls
- Blasphemous
- Bloodborne
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night
- Bomber Crew
- Bound
- Brawlout
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons
- Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back
- Bugsnax
- Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
- Caladrius Blaze
- Call of the Sea
- Call of Cthulhu
- Car Mechanic Simulator
- Carto
- Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers
- Celeste
- Cloudpunk
- Chess Ultra
- Chicken Police: Paint it Red
- Child of Light/
- Children of Morta
- Chorus
- Cities: Skylines
- Circus Electrique
- Clouds and Sheep 2
- Conan Exile
- Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition
- Concrete Genie
- ConnecTank
- Contra: Rogue Corps
- Control: Ultimate Edition
- Cris Tales
- Cursed to Golf
- Crysis Remastered
- Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition
- Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition
- Dangerous Golf
- Darksiders Genesis
- Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition
- Darksiders III
- Darksiders Warmastered Edition
- Days Gone
- DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace
- Dead by Daylight
- Dead Cells
- Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition
- DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round
- Death end re;Quest
- Death Squared
- Death Stranding
- Deliver Us the Moon
- Desperados III
- Destroy All Humans!
- Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided
- Detroit: Become Human/
- Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories
- DISGAEA 5: ALLIANCE OF VENGEANCE
- Dishonored: Definitive Edition
- Dishonored 2
- Dishonored: Death of the Outsider
- Dodgeball Academia
- DOOM
- DOOM Eternal
- DOOM (clásico)
- DOOM II
- DOOM 64
- DOOM 3
- Dragon Ball FighterZ
- Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Dragon Quest Builders
- Dragon Quest Builders 2
- Dragon Quest Heroes II: Explorer’s Edition
- Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree's Woe and Blight Below
- Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition
- Dragon Star Varnir
- Dreams
- Dysmantle
- Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires
- Dynasty Warriors 9
- Eagle Flight
- Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair
- Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain
- Earth Defense Force: World Brothers
- Earth Defense Force 5
- El Hijo - A Wild West Tale
- Electronic Super Joy
- Elex
- ELEX II
- Embr
- Empire of Sin
- Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek
- Enter the Gungeon
- Entwined
- Erica
- Everspace
- Everybody's Golf
- Evil Genius 2
- Fade to Silence
- Fallout 4
- Fallout 76
- Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 3: Classic Edition
- Far Cry 4
- Far Cry 5
- Far Cry New Dawn
- Far Cry Primal
- Far Cry 6
- Fast & Furious
- FIA European Truck Racing Championship
- FIGHTING EX LAYER - Standard Version
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake
- Final Fantasy IX
- Final Fantasy VII
- Final Fantasy VIII Remastered
- Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster
- Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age
- Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition
- Final Fantasy Type-0 HD
- For Honor
- For the King
- Forager
- Foreclosed
- Friday the 13th: The Game
- Frostpunk: Console Edition
- Fury Unleashed
- GAL GUNVOLT BURST
- GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES
- Get Even
- Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut
- Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered [li]Ghostrunner
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams - Director's Cut
- Gigantosaurus The Game
- God of War III Remastered
- God of War
- Golf with Your Friends/li] [li]Goosebumps: The Game
- Grand Ages: Medieval
- Gravity Rush 2
- Gravity Rush Remastered
- Greedfall
- GUNVOLT CHRONICLES LUMINOUS AVENGER IX
- Haven
- Heavenly Bodies
- Heavy Rain
- Humanity
- Hello Neighbor
- Hohokum
- Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures
- Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number
- Hotline Miami
- Hotshot Racing
- How to Survive 2
- Hue
- Human Fall Flat
- Hundred Days: Wine Making Simulator
- I am Bread
- I am Dead
- I am Setsuna
- Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure
- Indivisible
- inFAMOUS First Light
- inFAMOUS Second Son
- Infinite Minigolf
- Inscryption
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- Inside
- Jett: The Far Shore
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition
- Journey to the Savage Planet
- Judgment
- Jumanji The Video Game
- Just Cause 4 Reloaded
- Just Cause 4
- Kena: Bridge of Spirits
- KILLZONE SHADOW FALL
- Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept
- Kingdom Hearts 3
- Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX
- Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory
- Kingdom Two Crowns
- Kingdom: New Lands
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- Killing Floor 2
- KNACK
- Last Stop
- Lake
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Lawn Mowing Simulator: Landmark Edition
- Legendary Fishing
- Legends of Ethernal
- Life is Strange
- Life is Strange 2
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm
- Life Is Strange: True Colors
- LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham
- Leo's Fortune
- Limbo
- Listed and on console
- Little Big Workshop
- LittleBigPlanet 3
- Lock's Quest
- LocoRoco 2 Remastered
- LocoRoco Remastered
- Lost Sphear
- Lost Words: Beyond the Page
- Lost Judgment
- Lumines Remastered
- Lonely Mountains: Downhill
- Magicka 2
- Mahjong
- Malicious Fallen
- Maneater
- Marvel's Avengers
- Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy
- Marvel’s Spíder-Man: Miles Morales
- Masters of Anima
- MATTERFALL
- MediEvil
- Megadimension Neptunia VII
- Melty Blood: Type Lumina
- Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor
- Middle-Earth: Shadow of War
- Midnight Fight Express
- Minit
- Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae
- Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight
- Monopoly Madness
- Monopoly Plus
- Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom
- Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 5
- Monster Jam Steel Titans 2
- Monster Truck Championship
- Monster Jam
- Moonlighter
- Mortal Kombat 11
- Mortal Shell
- Mount and Blade: Warband
- Moving Out
- Moving Out 2
- Mudrunner
- MX vs. ATV Legends
- My Little Pony
- My Friend Pedro
- My Time at Portia
- My Friend Peppa Pig
- Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker
- NASCAR Heat 5
- NBA 2K22
- Necromunda: Underhive Wars
- Neo: The World Ends with You
- Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon
- Nights of Azure
- Nioh
- Observation
- Observer: System Redux
- Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty
- Oddworld: Soulstorm – Enhanced Edition
- Odin Sphere Leifthrasir
- Omega Quintet
- Omno
- Onee Chanbara Origin
- Oninaki
- Outcast - Second Contact
- Outer Wilds
- OUTRIDERS
- Overcooked! 2
- Overpass
- Override 2: Super Mech League
- PATAPON 2 REMASTERED
- Patapon Remastered
- PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls
- Paw Patrol on a Roll!
- Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay
- Payday 2: Crimewave Edition
- PGA Tour 2K21
- Planet Coaster: Console Edition
- Pile Up! Box by Box
- Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition
- Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition
- Portal Knights
- Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid
- Prey
- Prison Architect
- Project Cars 2
- Project Cars
- Pure Hold'em World Poker Championship
- Pure Pool
- QBert: Rebooted
- R-TYPE FINAL 2
- Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show
- RAGE 2
- Rain World
- Rainbow Moon
- Rapala Fishing: Pro Series
- Rayman Legends
- ReadySet Heroes
- Rebel Galaxy
- Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure
- Resident Evil 7
- RESOGUN
- Rez Infinite
- Redout II
- Risk Urban Assault
- Rock of Ages 3: Make and Break
- Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIII
- Rogue Legacy 2
- Rune Factory 4 Special
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure
- Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
- Samurai Warriors 5
- Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin
- Scarlet Nexus
- Sea of Stars
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - Complete Edition
- Secret Neightbour
- Serious Sam Collection
- Shadow of the Beast
- Shadow of the Colossus
- Shadow Warrior 2
- Shadow Warrior 3
- Sid Meier’s Civilization VI
- Slime Rancher
- Sniper Elite 4
- Sniper Elite 5
- Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
- Snowrunner
- Soul Calibur 6
- Sound Park The Factured But Whole
- South Park The Stick of Truth
- Soulstice
- Soundfall
- Space Hulk Deathwing - Enhanced Edition
- Space Junkies
- Spellforce III Reforced
- Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition
- Spitlings
- SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated
- Star Ocean The Divine Force
- Star Ocean First Departure R
- Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness
- Star Trek Bridge Crew
- Stellaris
- Stranded Deep
- Street Fighter V Champion Edition
- Source of Madness
- STRIDER
- Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town
- Slay the Spire
- Sundered Eldritch Edition
- Super Star Wars
- Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition
- Surviving Mars
- Tacoma
- Tails Noir
- Tearaway Unfolded
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge
- TEKKEN 7
- Telling Lies
- Tennis World Tour 2
- Terraria
- Tetris Effect: Connected
- The Artful Escape
- The Ascent
- The Crew
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope
- The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan
- The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition
- The Escapists 2
- The Evil Within
- The Evil Within 2
- The Fisherman - Fishing Planet
- The Forgotten City
- The Gardens Between
- The Last Guardian
- The Last of Us Remastered
- The Last of Us: Left Behind
- The Last Tinker: City of Colors
- The LEGO Movie Videogame
- The Talos Principle Deluxe Edition
- The Long Dark
- The Messenger
- The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories
- The Pedestrian
- The Quarry
- The Raven Remastered
- The Surge 2
- The Surge
- The Technomancer
- The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition
- The Wild at Heart
- This is the Police 2
- This is the Police
- Thief
- Thomas was Alone
- Tom Clancy's The Division
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction
- Tom Clancy’s The Division 2
- Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider
- TorqueL
- Totally Reliable Delivery Service
- Toukiden 2
- Toukiden: Kiwami
- Tour de France 2021
- TowerFall Ascension
- Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt
- Trackmania Turbo
- Transference
- Trials Fusion
- Trials of Mana
- Trials of the Blood Dragon
- Trials Rising
- Tricky Towers
- Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince
- TRON RUN/r
- Tropico 5
- Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition
- Ultra Street Fighter IV
- Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection
- Undertale
- Untitled Goose Game
- UNO
- Until Dawn
- Unturned
- Unpacking
- Valiant Hearts: The Great War
- Vampyr
- Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York
- Vikings - Wolves of Midgard
- Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr
- Warhammer: Chaosbane
- Warhammer: Vermintide 2
- WARRIORS ALL-STARS
- Watch Dogs: Legion
- Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood
- Werewolves Within
- West of Dead
- What Remains of Edith Finch
- Wild Guns Reloaded
- WipEout: Omega Collection
- Wolfenstein: The Old Blood
- Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus
- Wolfenstein: The New Order
- Wolfenstein: Youngblood
- World of Final Fantasy
- World War Z
- Worms W.M.D
- WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship
- Wreckfest
- XCOM 2
- Y School Heroes: Bustlin’ School life
- Yakuza 3 Remastered
- Yakuza 4 Remastered
- Yakuza 5 Remastered
- Yakuza 6: The Song of Life
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
- Yet Another Zombie Defense
- Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles
- Ys IX: Monstrum Nox
- Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA
- ZOMBI
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War
Juegos de PlayStation Plus Premium y PlayStation Plus Deluxe
Juegos clásicos de PS1 disponibles en PlayStation Plus Deluxe y Premium
- Ape Escape
- Harvest Moon: Back to Nature
- Hot Shots Golf
- Hot Shots Golf 2
- I.Q Intelligent Qube
- Jumping Flash!
- Mr. Driller
- Ridge Racer Type 4
- Herc’s Adventures
- Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee
- Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus
- Resident Evil Director's Cut
- Star Wars Demolition
- Syphon Filter
- Syphon Filter 2
- Syphon Filter 3
- Tekken 2
- Twisted Metal 1
- Twisted Metal 2
- The Legend of Dragoon
- Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue!
- Wild Arms
- Wild Arms 2
- Worms
- Worms Armageddon
- Worms World Party
Juegos clásicos de PS2 disponibles en PlayStation Plus Deluxe y Premium
- Ape Escape 2
- Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
- Dark Cloud
- Dark Cloud 2
- Fantavision
- Hot Shots Tennis
- Jak 3
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
- Jak II
- Jak X
- Kinetica
- Okage: Shadow King
- Primal
- Rise of the Kasai
- Rogue Galaxy
- Siren
- Star Wars: Bounty Hunter
- Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter
- Star Wars: Racer Revenge
- The Mark of Kri
- War of the Monsters
- Star Ocean: Till the End of Time
- Star Ocean: The Last Hope – 4K & FHD Remaster
- Dragon’s Crown Pro
- Wild Arms 3
Juegos clásicos de PSP disponibles en PlayStation Plus Deluxe y Premium
- Ape Academy 2
- Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light
- Echochrome
- Echoshift
- Kingdom of Paradise
- LocoRoco Midnight Carnival
- No Heroes Allowed!
- Pinball Heroes
- Ridge Racer 2
- Killzone: Liberation
- Gravity Crash Portable
- Super Stardust Portable
- MediEvil: Resurrection
- Ape Escape: On the Loose
- Pursuit Force
- Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice
- Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow
- Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror
- Toy Story 3
Remasters de juegos clásicos
- Ape Escape 2
- Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits
- Dark Cloud
- Dark Cloud 2
- FantaVision
- Hot Shots Tennis
- Jak II
- Jak 3
- Jak X: Combat Racing
- Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy
- Rogue Galaxy
- Siren
- Wild Arms 3
- Baja: Edge of Control HD
- Bioshock Remastered
- Borderlands The Handsome Collection
- Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition
- Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning
- LEGO Harry Potter Collection
Juegos de PS3 (sólo en streaming y NO disponibles en PS Plus Deluxe)
- Crash Commando
- Demon’s Souls
- echochrome
- Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds
- Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational
- ICO
- Infamous
- Infamous 2
- Infamous: Festival of Blood
- LocoRoco Cocoreccho!
- MotorStorm Apocalypse
- MotorStorm RC
- Puppeteer
- rain
- Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty
- Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time
- Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus
- Resistance 3
- Super Stardust HD
- Tokyo Jungle
- When Vikings Attack
- Asura’s Wrath
- Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2
- Devil May Cry HD Collection
- Enslaved: Odyssey to the West
- F.E.A.R.
- Lost Planet 2
- Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2
¿Cuáles son los demos disponibles en el nuevo PlayStation Plus?
Uno de los beneficios de los niveles Premium y Deluxe del nuevo PlayStation Plus es el acceso a algunos demos de esperados lanzamientos. Se trata de versiones de prueba que te dejarán de jugar las primeras 2 o 3 horas de algunos lanzamientos recientes.
Te compartimos la lista de demos disponibles en el servicio
- Horizon Forbidden West
- The Last of Us: Part I
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Olli Olli World
- Steelrising
- MX vs ATV Legends
- Soul Hackers 2
- WWE 2K22
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection
- Hot Wheels Unleashed
- The Cruel King and the Great Hero
- Spellforce 3 Reforced
- Elemental War 2
- Ghostwire: Tokyo
- Gotham Knights
- NHRA Championship Drag Racing
- LEGO CITY Undercover
- Biomutant
- Phoenix Point
- MLB the Show 22
- Little League World Series Baseball 2023
- NBA 2K23
- AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES NIRVANA INITIATIVE
- Hunting Simulator 2
- MotoGP 22
- ELEX 2
- Crusader Kings III
- Rollerdrome
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
- Dying Light 2
- Relayer
- Rims Racing
- Vampire The Masquerade Swansong
¿Cada cuánto se actualizará el catálogo del nuevo PlayStation Plus?
Igual que servicios como Xbox Game Pass o Nintendo Switch Online, el nuevo PlayStation Plus irá actualizando su catálogo mes a mes para recibir novedades. Así lo dejó claro Sony en un comunicado:
“Los juegos disponibles en nuestro catálogo de PlayStation Plus se seguirá actualizando y evolucionando con el paso del tiempo para que siempre haya algo nuevo que jugar”, dijo Nick Maguire, vicepresidente de servicios, ventas globales y operaciones de negocio de Sony Interactive Entertainment.
Esto quiere decir que el catálogo que te presentamos antes no es el definitivo y que la biblioteca de PlayStation Plus Extra y PlayStation Plus Deluxe|Premium irá evolucionando con el paso del tiempo. Pero, ¿cada cuánto podemos esperar novedades? Según Sony, llegarán a mediados de mes, mientras que los juegos mensuales de PlayStation Plus Essential llegarán el primer martes de cada mes.
- PlayStation Plus Essential ― el primer martes de cada mes
- PlayStation Plus Extra y Premium/Deluxe ― a mediados de cada mes
Sigue este enlace para ver toda nuestra cobertura del nuevo PlayStation Plus.
Ultima Actualización: 13 de septiembre de 2023.
Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / Noticias / Discord /Telegram
Comentarios
Mejores
Nuevos