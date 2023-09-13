Lista de todos los juegos del nuevo PlayStation Plus; detalles, características y precio del servicio

Los servicios de suscripción son la tendencia en la industria del entretenimiento, y Sony Interactive Entertainment no se podía quedar atrás. Por esto, la compañía preparó cambios para PlayStation Plus y así convertirlo en un servicio más interesante para todos los usuarios de PlayStation que buscan disfrutar un amplio catálogo de juegos sin tener que comprarlos.

El nuevo PlayStation Plus llegará a México y el resto de América el 13 de junio. Para que sepas todo lo que este servicio ofrece, aquí te preparamos un contenido con algunas de las dudas más comunes. Con esto podrás saber cuánto cuesta, cuáles son sus planes y, lo más importante: la lista de juegos que lo conforman. Ten en cuenta que la actualizaremos cada mes para que sea la lista definitiva para consultar.

El nuevo PlayStation Plus es un servicio de suscripción de Sony disponible en PlayStation. Se trata de una renovación de PlayStation Plus que le agregó las características de PlayStation Now para competir con la robusta oferta de Xbox Game Pass.

Puedes saber más en el video que te presentamos a continuación:

Cabe mencionar que el nuevo PlayStaiton Plus se ofrece en 4 niveles que ofrecen diferentes beneficios. Se trata de niveles que ofrecen desde lo que ofrecía la primera versión de PlayStation Plus hasta otros que dan acceso a un catálogo de juegos recientes, clásicos y streaming en la nube.

PlayStation Plus Essential

2 juegos descargables mensuales

Descuentos exclusivos

Guardado en la nube

Acceso al multijugador en línea

PlayStation Plus Extra

Todo el contenido de PlayStation Plus Essential

Cientos de juegos de PS5 y PS4 para descargar

PlayStation Plus Premium (no disponible en LATAM)

Todo el contenido de los niveles Essential y Extra

Hasta 340 juegos extra de PS3 (disponibles en la nube) y de PS2, PSP y PlayStation (descarga o streaming en la nube)

Pruebas de juego por tiempo limitado, para que los clientes puedan probar juegos seleccionados antes de comprar

PlayStation Plus Deluxe

Todo el contenido de los niveles Essential y Extra

Juegos clásicos de PS2, PSP y PlayStation (descarga)

Pruebas de juego por tiempo limitado, para que los clientes puedan probar juegos seleccionados antes de comprar

A continuación, te dejamos la lista con los precios de los diferentes planes y niveles del nuevo PlayStation Plus. También incluimos un precio aproximado en pesos, teniendo en cuenta el tipo de cambio actual y el IVA, pero sólo debes verlo como un aproximado.

PlayStation Plus Essential

$6.99 USD/$161.97 MXN (1 mes)

$16.99 USD/$393.68 MXN (3 mes)

$1094.41 USD/ $926.63 MXN (anual)

PlayStation Plus Extra

$10.49 USD/$243.07 MXN(1 mes)

$27.99 USD/ $648.57 MXN(3 meses)

$93.99 USD/$1870.57 MXN (anual)

PlayStation Plus Deluxe

$11.99 USD/ $277.83 MXN(1 mes)

$31.99 USD/$741.25 MXN (3 meses)

$106.99 USD/$2146.45 MXN (anual)

PlayStation Plus Premium (no disponible en México)

$17.99 USD (1 mes)

$49.99 USD (3 mes)

$159.99 USD (anual)

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Star Ocean The Divine Force

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir

Unpacking

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

This War of Mine: Final Cut

Cloudpunk

Contra: Rogue Corps

Tails Noir

Call of the Sea

West of Dead

Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls

Star Ocean First Departure R

Star Ocean: Till the End of Time

Star Ocean: The Last Hope – 4K & FHD Remaster

Dragon’s Crown Pro

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX

Assetto Corza Competizione

Back 4 Blood

Bassmaster Fishing

Ben 10: Power Trip

Bugsnax

Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop

Call of the Sea

Chorus

Cloudpunk

Control: Ultimate Edition

Cursed to Golf

CrisTales

Death Stranding Director's Cut

Deliver Us the Moon

Dead by Daylight

Demon's Souls

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed

Destruction AllStars

Devil May Cry 5: Special Edition

Dysmantle

Evil Genius 2

Foreclosed

Far Cry 6

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade

Ghost of Tsushima: Director's Cut

Ghostrunner

Ghostwire Tokyo

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Heavenly Bodies

Humanity

Human: Fall Flat

Horizon Forbidden West

Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures

I Am Dead

It Takes Two

Inscryption

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Jett: The Far Shore

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Judgment

Lost Judgment

Life Is Strange: True Colors

Just Cause 4 Reloaded

Last Stop

Lake

Lawn Mowing Simulator

Lawn Mowing Simulator: Landmark Edition

Maneater

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Monster Truck Championship

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Shell

Moving Out 2

MXGP 2021 - The Official Motocross Videogame

Observer: System Redux

Oddworld: Soulstorm – Enhanced Edition

OUTRIDERS

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Returnal

Ride 4

Riders Republic

Rogue Legacy 2

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Sea of Stars

Scarlet Nexus

Star Ocean The Divine Force

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

Sniper Elite 5

Snowrunner

Spirit of the North: Enhanced Edition

Spellforce III Reforced

Source of Madness

Soundfall

Tchia

Tennis World Tour 2 - Complete Edition

The Artful Escape

The Ascent

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition

The Gardens Between

The Medium

The Pedestrian

The Quarry

Thymesia

Tails Noir

This War of Mine: Final Cut

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection

Unpacking

Watch Dogs: Legion

Warhammer: Choasbane Slayer Edition

Werewolf: The Apocalyse - Earthbound

Wreckfest

Wytchwood

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

428: Shibuya Scramble

A Hat in Time

Absolver: Downfall

ABZU

Ace Combat 7

Ace of Seafood

Adr1ft

Adventure Time Pirates of the Enchiridion

Age of Wonders: Planetfall

Air Conflicts: Pacific Carriers

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX

ALIENATION

AO Tennis 2

Aragami

Ashen

Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered

Assassin's Creed Oranges

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India

Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia

Assassin’s Creed Freedom Cry

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate

Assassin’s Creed Unity

Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection

Assetto Corsa Competizione

Astebreed

Anodyne/i]

[i]Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 1

Atari Flashback Classics Vol. 2

AVICII Invector

Back 4 Blood

Bad North

Baja: Edge of Control HD

Balan Wonderworld

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battle Chasers: Nightwar

Bassmaster Fishing

Bee Simulator

Ben 10: Power Trip

BEYOND: Two Souls

Blasphemous

Bloodborne

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night

Bomber Crew

Bound

Brawlout

Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons

Bubsy: The Woolies Strike Back

Bugsnax

Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

Caladrius Blaze

Call of the Sea

Call of Cthulhu

Car Mechanic Simulator

Carto

Cartoon Network: Battle Crashers

Celeste

Cloudpunk

Chess Ultra

Chicken Police: Paint it Red

Child of Light/

Children of Morta

Chorus

Cities: Skylines

Circus Electrique

Clouds and Sheep 2

Conan Exile

Concrete Genie: Digital Deluxe Edition

Concrete Genie

ConnecTank

Contra: Rogue Corps

Control: Ultimate Edition

Cris Tales

Cursed to Golf

Crysis Remastered

Damascus Gear: Operation Tokyo HD Edition

Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition

Dangerous Golf

Darksiders Genesis

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition

Darksiders III

Darksiders Warmastered Edition

Days Gone

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace

Dead by Daylight

Dead Cells

Dead Nation: Apocalypse Edition

DEAD OR ALIVE 5 Last Round

Death end re;Quest

Death Squared

Death Stranding

Deliver Us the Moon

Desperados III

Destroy All Humans!

Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided

Detroit: Become Human/

Disaster Report 4 Plus: Summer Memories

DISGAEA 5: ALLIANCE OF VENGEANCE

Dishonored: Definitive Edition

Dishonored 2

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Dodgeball Academia

DOOM

DOOM Eternal

DOOM (clásico)

DOOM II

DOOM 64

DOOM 3

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Dragon Quest Builders

Dragon Quest Builders 2

Dragon Quest Heroes II: Explorer’s Edition

Dragon Quest Heroes: The World Tree's Woe and Blight Below

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age Definitive Edition

Dragon Star Varnir

Dreams

Dysmantle

Dynasty Warriors 8 Empires

Dynasty Warriors 9

Eagle Flight

Earth Defense Force 4.1: The Shadow of New Despair

Earth Defense Force: Iron Rain

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers

Earth Defense Force 5

El Hijo - A Wild West Tale

Electronic Super Joy

Elex

ELEX II

Embr

Empire of Sin

Enigmatis: The Ghosts of Maple Creek

Enter the Gungeon

Entwined

Erica

Everspace

Everybody's Golf

Evil Genius 2

Fade to Silence

Fallout 4

Fallout 76

Far Cry 3 Blood Dragon: Classic Edition

Far Cry 3: Classic Edition

Far Cry 4

Far Cry 5

Far Cry New Dawn

Far Cry Primal

Far Cry 6

Fast & Furious

FIA European Truck Racing Championship

FIGHTING EX LAYER - Standard Version

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Final Fantasy IX

Final Fantasy VII

Final Fantasy VIII Remastered

Final Fantasy X/X-2 HD Remaster

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age

Final Fantasy XV Royal Edition

Final Fantasy Type-0 HD

For Honor

For the King

Forager

Foreclosed

Friday the 13th: The Game

Frostpunk: Console Edition

Fury Unleashed

GAL GUNVOLT BURST

GAROU: MARK OF THE WOLVES

Get Even

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut

Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered [li]Ghostrunner

Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams - Director's Cut

Gigantosaurus The Game

God of War III Remastered

God of War

Golf with Your Friends/li] [li]Goosebumps: The Game

Grand Ages: Medieval

Gravity Rush 2

Gravity Rush Remastered

Greedfall

GUNVOLT CHRONICLES LUMINOUS AVENGER IX

Haven

Heavenly Bodies

Heavy Rain

Humanity

Hello Neighbor

Hohokum

Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition

Horizon Forbidden West

Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures

Hotline Miami 2: Wrong Number

Hotline Miami

Hotshot Racing

How to Survive 2

Hue

Human Fall Flat

Hundred Days: Wine Making Simulator

I am Bread

I am Dead

I am Setsuna

Ice Age: Scrat’s Nutty Adventure

Indivisible

inFAMOUS First Light

inFAMOUS Second Son

Infinite Minigolf

Inscryption

Immortals Fenyx Rising

Inside

Jett: The Far Shore

Jotun: Valhalla Edition

Journey to the Savage Planet

Judgment

Jumanji The Video Game

Just Cause 4 Reloaded

Just Cause 4

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

KILLZONE SHADOW FALL

Killzone: Shadow Fall Intercept

Kingdom Hearts 3

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 + 2.5 ReMIX

Kingdom Hearts HD 2.8 Final Chapter Prologue

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory

Kingdom Two Crowns

Kingdom: New Lands

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

Killing Floor 2

KNACK

Last Stop

Lake

Lawn Mowing Simulator

Lawn Mowing Simulator: Landmark Edition

Legendary Fishing

Legends of Ethernal

Life is Strange

Life is Strange 2

Life is Strange: Before the Storm

Life Is Strange: True Colors

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham

Leo's Fortune

Limbo

Listed and on console

Little Big Workshop

LittleBigPlanet 3

Lock's Quest

LocoRoco 2 Remastered

LocoRoco Remastered

Lost Sphear

Lost Words: Beyond the Page

Lost Judgment

Lumines Remastered

Lonely Mountains: Downhill

Magicka 2

Mahjong

Malicious Fallen

Maneater

Marvel's Avengers

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy

Marvel’s Spíder-Man: Miles Morales

Masters of Anima

MATTERFALL

MediEvil

Megadimension Neptunia VII

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War

Midnight Fight Express

Minit

Mitsurugi Kamui Hikae

Momodora: Reverie Under the Moonlight

Monopoly Madness

Monopoly Plus

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

Monster Energy Supercross - The Official Videogame 5

Monster Jam Steel Titans 2

Monster Truck Championship

Monster Jam

Moonlighter

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Shell

Mount and Blade: Warband

Moving Out

Moving Out 2

Mudrunner

MX vs. ATV Legends

My Little Pony

My Friend Pedro

My Time at Portia

My Friend Peppa Pig

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker

NASCAR Heat 5

NBA 2K22

Necromunda: Underhive Wars

Neo: The World Ends with You

Nights of Azure 2: Bride of the New Moon

Nights of Azure

Nioh

Observation

Observer: System Redux

Oddworld: New 'n' Tasty

Oddworld: Soulstorm – Enhanced Edition

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir

Omega Quintet

Omno

Onee Chanbara Origin

Oninaki

Outcast - Second Contact

Outer Wilds

OUTRIDERS

Overcooked! 2

Overpass

Override 2: Super Mech League

PATAPON 2 REMASTERED

Patapon Remastered

PAW Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls

Paw Patrol on a Roll!

Paw Patrol: Mighty Pups Save Adventure Bay

Payday 2: Crimewave Edition

PGA Tour 2K21

Planet Coaster: Console Edition

Pile Up! Box by Box

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition

Pillars of Eternity: Complete Edition

Portal Knights

Power Rangers: Battle For The Grid

Prey

Prison Architect

Project Cars 2

Project Cars

Pure Hold'em World Poker Championship

Pure Pool

QBert: Rebooted

R-TYPE FINAL 2

Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show

RAGE 2

Rain World

Rainbow Moon

Rapala Fishing: Pro Series

Rayman Legends

ReadySet Heroes

Rebel Galaxy

Reel Fishing: Road Trip Adventure

Resident Evil 7

RESOGUN

Rez Infinite

Redout II

Risk Urban Assault

Rock of Ages 3: Make and Break

Romance of The Three Kingdoms XIII

Rogue Legacy 2

Rune Factory 4 Special

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

Samurai Warriors 5

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin

Scarlet Nexus

Sea of Stars

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game - Complete Edition

Secret Neightbour

Serious Sam Collection

Shadow of the Beast

Shadow of the Colossus

Shadow Warrior 2

Shadow Warrior 3

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Slime Rancher

Sniper Elite 4

Sniper Elite 5

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

Snowrunner

Soul Calibur 6

Sound Park The Factured But Whole

South Park The Stick of Truth

Soulstice

Soundfall

Space Hulk Deathwing - Enhanced Edition

Space Junkies

Spellforce III Reforced

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition

Spitlings

SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated

Star Ocean The Divine Force

Star Ocean First Departure R

Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness

Star Trek Bridge Crew

Stellaris

Stranded Deep

Street Fighter V Champion Edition

Source of Madness

STRIDER

Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town

Slay the Spire

Sundered Eldritch Edition

Super Star Wars

Surgeon Simulator: Anniversary Edition

Surviving Mars

Tacoma

Tails Noir

Tearaway Unfolded

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

TEKKEN 7

Telling Lies

Tennis World Tour 2

Terraria

Tetris Effect: Connected

The Artful Escape

The Ascent

The Crew

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope

The Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan

The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim – Special Edition

The Escapists 2

The Evil Within

The Evil Within 2

The Fisherman - Fishing Planet

The Forgotten City

The Gardens Between

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

The Last of Us: Left Behind

The Last Tinker: City of Colors

The LEGO Movie Videogame

The Talos Principle Deluxe Edition

The Long Dark

The Messenger

The MISSING: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories

The Pedestrian

The Quarry

The Raven Remastered

The Surge 2

The Surge

The Technomancer

The Witch and the Hundred Knight: Revival Edition

The Wild at Heart

This is the Police 2

This is the Police

Thief

Thomas was Alone

Tom Clancy's The Division

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction

Tom Clancy’s The Division 2

Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

TorqueL

Totally Reliable Delivery Service

Toukiden 2

Toukiden: Kiwami

Tour de France 2021

TowerFall Ascension

Townsmen - A Kingdom Rebuilt

Trackmania Turbo

Transference

Trials Fusion

Trials of Mana

Trials of the Blood Dragon

Trials Rising

Tricky Towers

Trine 4: The Nightmare Prince

TRON RUN/r

Tropico 5

Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition

Ultra Street Fighter IV

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection

Undertale

Untitled Goose Game

UNO

Until Dawn

Unturned

Unpacking

Valiant Hearts: The Great War

Vampyr

Vampire: The Masquerade – Coteries of New York

Vikings - Wolves of Midgard

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr

Warhammer: Chaosbane

Warhammer: Vermintide 2

WARRIORS ALL-STARS

Watch Dogs: Legion

Werewolf: The Apocalypse - Earthblood

Werewolves Within

West of Dead

What Remains of Edith Finch

Wild Guns Reloaded

WipEout: Omega Collection

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: Youngblood

World of Final Fantasy

World War Z

Worms W.M.D

WRC 10 FIA World Rally Championship

Wreckfest

XCOM 2

Y School Heroes: Bustlin’ School life

Yakuza 3 Remastered

Yakuza 4 Remastered

Yakuza 5 Remastered

Yakuza 6: The Song of Life

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Yet Another Zombie Defense

Yonder: The Cloud Catcher Chronicles

Ys IX: Monstrum Nox

Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of DANA

ZOMBI

Zombie Army 4: Dead War

PlayStation Plus promete un catálogo variado

Ape Escape

Harvest Moon: Back to Nature

Hot Shots Golf

Hot Shots Golf 2

I.Q Intelligent Qube

Jumping Flash!

Mr. Driller

Ridge Racer Type 4

Herc’s Adventures

Oddworld: Abe's Oddysee

Oddworld: Abe's Exoddus

Resident Evil Director's Cut

Star Wars Demolition

Syphon Filter

Syphon Filter 2

Syphon Filter 3

Tekken 2

Twisted Metal 1

Twisted Metal 2

The Legend of Dragoon

Toy Story 2: Buzz Lightyear to the Rescue!

Wild Arms

Wild Arms 2

Worms

Worms Armageddon

Worms World Party

Ape Escape 2

Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits

Dark Cloud

Dark Cloud 2

Fantavision

Hot Shots Tennis

Jak 3

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

Jak II

Jak X

Kinetica

Okage: Shadow King

Primal

Rise of the Kasai

Rogue Galaxy

Siren

Star Wars: Bounty Hunter

Star Wars: Jedi Starfighter

Star Wars: Racer Revenge

The Mark of Kri

War of the Monsters

Star Ocean: Till the End of Time

Star Ocean: The Last Hope – 4K & FHD Remaster

Dragon’s Crown Pro

Wild Arms 3

Ape Academy 2

Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light

Echochrome

Echoshift

Kingdom of Paradise

LocoRoco Midnight Carnival

No Heroes Allowed!

Pinball Heroes

Ridge Racer 2

Killzone: Liberation

Gravity Crash Portable

Super Stardust Portable

MediEvil: Resurrection

Ape Escape: On the Loose

Pursuit Force

Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice

Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow

Syphon Filter: Dark Mirror

Toy Story 3

Ape Escape 2

Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits

Dark Cloud

Dark Cloud 2

FantaVision

Hot Shots Tennis

Jak II

Jak 3

Jak X: Combat Racing

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy

Rogue Galaxy

Siren

Wild Arms 3

Baja: Edge of Control HD

Bioshock Remastered

Borderlands The Handsome Collection

Bulletstorm: Full Clip Edition

Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning

LEGO Harry Potter Collection

Crash Commando

Demon’s Souls

echochrome

Hot Shots Golf: Out of Bounds

Hot Shots Golf: World Invitational

ICO

Infamous

Infamous 2

Infamous: Festival of Blood

LocoRoco Cocoreccho!

MotorStorm Apocalypse

MotorStorm RC

Puppeteer

rain

Ratchet & Clank: Quest For Booty

Ratchet & Clank: A Crack in Time

Ratchet & Clank: Into the Nexus

Resistance 3

Super Stardust HD

Tokyo Jungle

When Vikings Attack

Asura’s Wrath

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2

Devil May Cry HD Collection

Enslaved: Odyssey to the West

F.E.A.R.

Lost Planet 2

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 2

Uno de los beneficios de los niveles Premium y Deluxe del nuevo PlayStation Plus es el acceso a algunos demos de esperados lanzamientos. Se trata de versiones de prueba que te dejarán de jugar las primeras 2 o 3 horas de algunos lanzamientos recientes.

Te compartimos la lista de demos disponibles en el servicio

Horizon Forbidden West

The Last of Us: Part I

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands

Cyberpunk 2077

Olli Olli World

Steelrising

MX vs ATV Legends

Soul Hackers 2

WWE 2K22

UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection

Hot Wheels Unleashed

The Cruel King and the Great Hero

Spellforce 3 Reforced

Elemental War 2

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Gotham Knights

NHRA Championship Drag Racing

LEGO CITY Undercover

Biomutant

Phoenix Point

MLB the Show 22

Little League World Series Baseball 2023

NBA 2K23

AI: THE SOMNIUM FILES NIRVANA INITIATIVE

Hunting Simulator 2

MotoGP 22

ELEX 2

Crusader Kings III

Rollerdrome

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Dying Light 2

Relayer

Rims Racing

Vampire The Masquerade Swansong

Prueba algunos de los mejores juegos de PlayStation

Igual que servicios como Xbox Game Pass o Nintendo Switch Online, el nuevo PlayStation Plus irá actualizando su catálogo mes a mes para recibir novedades. Así lo dejó claro Sony en un comunicado:

“Los juegos disponibles en nuestro catálogo de PlayStation Plus se seguirá actualizando y evolucionando con el paso del tiempo para que siempre haya algo nuevo que jugar”, dijo Nick Maguire, vicepresidente de servicios, ventas globales y operaciones de negocio de Sony Interactive Entertainment.

Esto quiere decir que el catálogo que te presentamos antes no es el definitivo y que la biblioteca de PlayStation Plus Extra y PlayStation Plus Deluxe|Premium irá evolucionando con el paso del tiempo. Pero, ¿cada cuánto podemos esperar novedades? Según Sony, llegarán a mediados de mes, mientras que los juegos mensuales de PlayStation Plus Essential llegarán el primer martes de cada mes.

PlayStation Plus Essential ― el primer martes de cada mes

PlayStation Plus Extra y Premium/Deluxe ― a mediados de cada mes

El catálogo de PlayStation Plus irá en aumento

Sigue este enlace para ver toda nuestra cobertura del nuevo PlayStation Plus.

Ultima Actualización: 13 de septiembre de 2023.

