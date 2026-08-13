The ongoing standoff between the video game industry and its consumers has taken another turn. While players continue to fight for the survival of physical media, companies continue to push toward an all-digital future. The problem is that digital titles can suddenly disappear, as illustrated by a new controversy.

Xbox owners, in particular, are bracing for the loss of a cherished title from one of entertainment’s most lucrative franchises. The game in question will soon be withdrawn from sale, and fans who do not already own it will have little choice but to purchase a more expensive remastered edition.

Official Toy Story Game to Be Pulled from XBOX Store

We are talking about Toy Story 3, the video game adaptation of Pixar’s beloved animated blockbuster. Originally launched in 2010 across Xbox 360, PlayStation, Nintendo Wii, and other platforms, the action-adventure game by Disney Interactive Studios never achieved critical acclaim, yet it remains deeply nostalgic for a generation of players. Its connection to one of the franchise’s most acclaimed films has given it enduring sentimental value, making its removal all the more disappointing.

The bad news is especially relevant for people who own Microsoft consoles. Although Toy Story 3 debuted on Xbox 360, it has enjoyed new life on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S through backward compatibility. However, newcomers will soon lose the chance to purchase it altogether.

A footnote now visible in the game’s official Xbox store listing confirms that sales will cease effective September 29, 2026, after which point no new digital copies can be acquired on that platform.

Disney has clarified that those who already have the game in their libraries will retain the ability to download and play it normally, even after its permanent delisting. For prospective buyers, though, the window is closing fast.

Meanwhile, the PlayStation and PC versions remain available for now, with no similar removal notices currently posted on PS Store or Steam. That status could change at any moment, as the Xbox case makes plain.

Fans Will Pay More to Purchase Toy Story 3 Game

Given the film’s status as one of the highest-grossing animated movies in history, physical copies of the game were produced in large numbers and are still circulating on secondary markets like eBay and Amazon.

Yet with Disney’s announcement, prices for the Xbox version have already begun to climb, with some listings surpassing $200 USD.

In its statement, Disney attributed the delisting to an upcoming rerelease: Toy Story 3: The Complete Edition, a remastered version scheduled for October 15, 2026. The new edition promises enhanced graphics, additional features, and fresh content.

The problem? It will cost $24.99 USD, more than double the original port’s current $9.99 price tag. For fans hoping to own a digital copy, they now know that they will pay more to play the game.

This case serves as yet another reminder of the inherent risks in digital game ownership, where consumers effectively purchase only a revocable license rather than a permanent product. Recent weeks have seen similar incidents of games being delisted across Microsoft’s storefront.

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