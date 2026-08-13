Against all expectations, Overwatch is experiencing a remarkable resurgence, standing as one of the key titles propelling Blizzard’s commercial success, which is now the top-performing studio in XBOX Game Studios.

This revival can be traced back to a series of well-received decisions that have successfully reengaged the player base and the good news are not stopping there.

Recently, the development team unveiled the highlights of the game’s latest chapter, Reign of Talon – Season 4: Heroes of Busan. And there is one particular update that will allow fans to catch up.

Overwatch Brings Back Feature Inspired by Marvel Rivals for Free But Only If You Meet This Requirement

Overwatch is bringing back past Battle Pass content at no additional cost provided players meet a specific requirement. According to the official season preview, Battle Passes that were previously unavailable after their original runtime will now make a permanent return.

This means players will be able to select any previously released pass and progress through it on their own schedule. For those who originally purchased these passes but failed to complete them in time, this presents a fresh opportunity to finish them free of charge.

It is worth noting that these are standard Battle Passes, distinct from the Premium tier, yet the community had long voiced frustration over them, which ended once Blizzard’s designated season window closed.

That policy is set to change midway through the current season, when standard Overwatch Battle Passes are reintroduced with no expiration date. This move directly addresses one of the key advantages that had previously worked in Marvel Rivals’ favor, where Battle Passes are permanent and have no deadlines.

What’s New for this New Overwatch Season?

Season 4: Heroes of Busan, which debuted today as part of the Reign of Talon storyline, introduces D.Mon. The new Tank hero and leader of the MEKA Squad joins the fight to defend the city of Busan, with the season’s narrative arc closely centered around the ongoing conflict between the South Korean city and the Talon organization.

On the competitive front, the update brings a significant ranking system revamp, including the introduction of a new Emerald tier, a full competitive rank reset, and Team Drives, a system designed to reward players for making teams and staying together across matches.

Additionally, Blizzard has refreshed several existing maps and prepared new cosmetic content, including two Mythic-tier rewards. The Shooting Star: My MEKA Mania event will also invite players to complete challenges for exclusive prizes and support one of the MEKA Squad pilots.

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