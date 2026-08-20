We are about to witness the end of an era as the increasingly likely and imminent demise of physical media draws closer. PlayStation is the main driver behind this trend, and the community is clearly not happy about it. However, as gamers’ concerns continue to pile up, a former Square Enix executive remains optimistic.

We are talking about Jacob Navok, who has become a very active figure on social media in recent years, for better or worse. For example, a couple of months ago, he made headlines by mocking rumors about the possible closure of Double Fine, the former Xbox studio. Now, his latest opinion has once again sparked controversy.

The former Square Enix executive believes that the end of physical media will allow games to drop in price and become cheaper on PlayStation’s PS Store over time. His main argument? Increased competition.

The end of discs could make PS Store games cheaper

At the beginning of July, Sony announced that, starting in early 2028, it will end the production of physical video games for the PlayStation ecosystem. These measures will affect all types of disc releases, including first-party titles and games developed by third-party studios.

Many people are understandably upset about the decision, as eliminating physical media raises major concerns regarding preservation and digital ownership. There is also genuine concern about what will happen to prices.

Jacob Navok, who served as Square Enix’s Director of Business Development from 2010 to 2015, weighed in on the matter and, unlike many gamers, believes that the end of disc releases and the rise of digital media will allow games on the PlayStation PS Store to become more affordable.

In a post on X, the former executive shared his reasoning. His theory is based on the idea that “competition between publishers is what drives pricing pressure, not competition between digital storefronts.” In other words, he argues that publishers are the ones who determine how much games cost, rather than the platforms themselves.

Jacob Navok believes that once disc releases disappear, publishers such as Capcom, Take-Two Interactive, Electronic Arts, and many others will compete more directly with one another on the PS Store, in a way similar to what happens on Steam. As a result, he believes the end of physical media will change the way game prices are determined.

The former Square Enix executive used Final Fantasy XVI as an example, pointing to its downward price trend on Valve’s storefront. According to Navok, this is because the JRPG is competing with an increasing number of games as time goes on.

“The more PlayStation’s store becomes digital-only, the more that trend will accelerate. You’ll see more sales and dynamic pricing similar to Steam because publishers will compete with each other to a greater extent,” Jacob Navok stated.

PS Store prices are a concern among PlayStation fans

Jacob Navok also explained in his post that competition between platforms, such as Steam and the Epic Games Store, primarily affects the percentage of revenue developers receive, rather than the price players pay. Naturally, these comments sparked controversy on social media.

And yes, the former Square Enix business development executive’s comments are reminiscent of the stance taken by Gordon Thornton, a former Sony Interactive Entertainment veteran who denied that PlayStation would have a monopoly after the end of physical games. According to him, it is the developers and publishers who determine the price of their releases.

Even if Jacob Navok is right and digital games on the PS Store become cheaper, there is still plenty of uncertainty surrounding what will happen once PlayStation eliminates disc releases starting in 2028. The decision appears to be set in stone despite fan criticism and numerous boycott attempts.