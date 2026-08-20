Overnight, Sony Interactive Entertainment became one of the most controversial companies in the gaming industry. It is hardly surprising, considering its plans to stop producing physical games starting in 2028, which would represent a major blow to the physical format. And yes, a recent case highlights the risks of the digital era.

Recently, a developer revealed that Sony will prevent it from releasing its latest project on the PS5 PS Store. To make matters worse, 13 games published by the studio will also be permanently removed from the store, meaning new players will lose the opportunity to purchase them.

The situation sparked controversy and highlighted the amount of control PlayStation has when it comes to deciding which projects can be published on its platform.

PlayStation blocks STONKS-9800 from launching on the PS Store

In a social media post, Ukrainian company Ternox Games explained its situation and highlighted the risks of relying entirely on digital platforms. In its statement, the studio revealed that it had to cancel the release of its latest project on Sony’s console.

The game in question is STONKS-9800, a stock market simulator featuring a distinctive 1980s-inspired anime aesthetic. The indie title debuted in 2023 through Steam Early Access, where it sold 100,000 units and received 97% positive reviews on PC.

Unfortunately, PS5 fans will miss out on the game. In its post, Ternox Games stated that PlayStation “unilaterally terminated” its publisher and developer agreement without an apparent reason, meaning the studio can no longer publish its titles on the PS Store.

In a follow-up post, the independent developer claimed that Sony’s customer support refused to listen to its arguments and even stopped responding to its emails. Unfortunately, the situation made it impossible to release the STONKS-9800 port on PS5.

As a result of the controversy, Ternox Games revealed that it will no longer be able to self-publish its games on PlayStation. This is particularly unfortunate because the studio had planned to release a physical version of the indie title for PS5 in 2027. The good news is that, despite the controversy, its plans to bring the game to Nintendo Switch and Xbox remain intact.

Likewise, the studio plans to release a physical edition for the PC and Nintendo Switch versions.

13 Ternox Games titles will be removed from the PS Store

Unfortunately, Ternox Games is facing even more problems. In another post, the studio revealed that PlayStation will remove all of its titles from the PS Store’s digital catalog, which inevitably means that players who do not already own them will soon lose the ability to purchase them.

In total, the Ukrainian studio has released 13 games on PlayStation over the past 5 years. Some of them were developed by other independent studios and published by Ternox Games. Unfortunately, all of these projects are now on borrowed time on the digital storefront.

According to the statement, PlayStation will remove all of Ternox Games’ games starting next week, on August 23, 2026. After that date, they will no longer be available for purchase on Sony’s platform.

“I am very sorry that this is happening and that it disappointed the developers whose games I published. Unfortunately, there is nothing I can do about it now. I still have a glimmer of hope that this decision will be reconsidered, so please share a message if you can. Thank you,” the studio concluded.

Here is the full list of the 13 games that will disappear from Sony’s PS Store:

Nexoria: Dungeon Rogue Heroes

Finger Fitness

Retro Highway

Unichrome: A 1-Bit Unicorn Adventure

O-VOID: Console Edition

Run & Jump Guy

Scrap Divers

Fox’s Zen House

Boned Again: Survivors

Dungeonloop

IN-VERT

Taimumari: Complete Edition

Bullet Beat

It is currently unknown why PlayStation decided to block the release of STONKS-9800 and remove Ternox Games’ other projects. Some have speculated that these measures are part of PlayStation’s efforts to remove AI-generated games and low-quality experiences, but the Ukrainian studio’s projects do not appear to fall into either category.

What do you think about this controversy? Are you a fan of any of these games? Let us know in the comments.