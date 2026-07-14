PlayStation has once again become a hot topic, though not for reasons Sony would prefer. The recent announcement regarding the discontinuation of physical media has ignited a fierce and enduring debate across the gaming community. Adding his voice to the conversation, former PlayStation executive Shawn Layden has weighed in to express his regret about Sony’s decision.

Layden, who previously helmed SIE Worldwide Studios, echoed the disappointment felt by many industry figures over the impending extinction of disc-based games. However, he also suggested that Sony’s decision, while unpopular, rests on a compelling business rationale.

Shawn Layden Also Regrets the End of the Physical Format on PlayStation

Despite having departed PlayStation years ago, Layden remains a respected voice on matters concerning the brand. Now fully aware of Sony’s roadmap to phase out physical media and cement digital distribution’s dominance, he addressed the issue during a recent interview with Kotaku, offering a succinct take on the industry-wide transformation set to take effect in January 2028 when PlayStation will cease producing discs and instead sell boxed copies containing only download codes.

Rather than leveling harsh criticism at Sony, Layden said that he was sad about the end of the physical format. Describing himself as a lifelong enthusiast who has witnessed the medium’s evolution across multiple decades, he admitted to feeling a genuine sense of melancholy about the definitive pivot to digital.

“But as a fan, just strictly as a fan, it just makes me kind of sad,” he stated, before pivoting to examine the underlying forces driving Sony’s polarizing strategy.

Layden emphasized that the decision is far from arbitrary, characterizing it instead as the product of careful strategic and financial planning. He openly acknowledged that his own purchasing habits reflect the broader trend as most of his game acquisitions are now digital, with physical purchases reserved only for titles he deems particularly significant. In that sense, he conceded, his consumer behavior aligns with the very shift PlayStation is now formalizing.

“I think there’s probably a whole lot of financial analysis that went behind this decision, which made them do that,” he said. “I won’t take issue with that, because I’m not a finance guy.

The End of the Physical Format is Inevitable Despite Player Backlash

The impending demise of physical media has drawn sharp criticism from large segments of the player base, who warn of severe consequences for collectibility, second-hand markets, and long-term game preservation. Moreover, the transition would grant major publishers near-total control over content availability and access, effectively eroding consumer rights and ownership guarantees.

In response, some countries have begun exploring legislative measures aimed at protecting players’ interests. Yet regulators in multiple regions have conceded that halting the industry’s digital trajectory appears increasingly impractical. The European Union, for instance, has acknowledged its limited leverage in the matter, while industry analysts have drawn parallels between Sony’s current strategy and Apple’s earlier move to eliminate physical media from its ecosystem.

Thousands of players have mobilized through online petitions and even threatened boycotts of upcoming Sony releases, but experts remain skeptical that such efforts will yield any reversal and that Sony is unlikely to retreat from this course of action.

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