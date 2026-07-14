PlayStation has done little to endear itself to its fan base over the past several days. In early July, the company announced its intention to phase out physical game production by 2028. Now, however, players have uncovered yet another issue that threatens to deepen their unease about the platform’s direction.

Should the industry transition to a fully digital ecosystem, where games are available exclusively through the PS Store or via “physical” boxes containing only download codes, long-term collectors could find their libraries at risk, making the impending obsolescence of physical media all the more disheartening.

PlayStation Could Take Away Your Digital Games If You Move Out of the Country

When users sign up for PSN, they are required to accept the platform’s Terms and Conditions. Yet, as is often the case, the overwhelming majority breeze past the legal text without a second glance. In light of Sony’s recent announcements, however, the community has begun scrutinizing the fine print.

Specifically, players have identified a clause that could penalize those who move to a different country. Buried within the policy is a stipulation indicating that such users risk losing their entire catalog of PS3, PS4, and PS5 digital purchases.

In the terms and conditions applicable to Mexico, for instance, Article 3.2 plainly states that once an account is created and a country is selected, users cannot later alter that country or region code. One sees how this could become a problem in an all-digital future.

The situation grows even more troublesome under Section 8.15, which notes that Sony may verify a user’s country of residence through the billing information associated with their credit or debit card at checkout. If the card details do not align with the account’s registered region, the transaction will simply be rejected.

In practical terms, this means that a player who creates a PSN account in one nation and later relocates to another will be unable to transfer their purchased content including free titles acquired through PS Plus to a new account linked to their current residence.

Sony’s official recommendation is to create a fresh account in the new region, but that effectively forces users to start their digital collection from zero. While it remains technically possible to purchase gift cards from third-party vendors in the new country, doing so may itself constitute a violation of PlayStation’s terms of service.

Sony has also made it clear that it reserves the right to restrict or suspend accounts belonging to users who fail to maintain accurate and current personal information, or who otherwise breach the established rules.

The Dangers of All-Digital Formats in Videogames

Historically, players relocating to another country could simply pack up their physical game discs and continue playing without issue, as most modern consoles and titles are region-free. In a hypothetical all-digital future, however, where every purchase must be made through the PS Store, that convenience vanishes entirely.

Admittedly, this policy may only affect a relatively small demographic of players. Nevertheless, it shines an uncomfortable spotlight on the broader lack of consumer protections in the digital marketplace. And Sony, it should be noted, does not have a good record in this area.

On the very same day it unveiled its physical-media phase-out plan, Sony also announced the definitive shutdown of the PS3 and PS Vita digital stores, a move that illustrated the ephemeral nature of digital platforms. Only shortly before, the company had confirmed it would remove over 500 movies and television series from users’ libraries.

In response, the community has not remained passive. Over the past week, many players have begun canceling their PS Plus subscriptions and circulating online petitions in an effort to push back against these trends. Yet according to one industry analyst, such boycott efforts are unlikely to yield results, as Sony was almost certainly aware that its decisions would provoke backlash.

What do you think? Were you aware that relocating to another country could cost you access to your PSN digital purchases and games? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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