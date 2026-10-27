With only a few weeks remaining until the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI, anticipation for Rockstar Games’ latest title has reached an all-time high. Unsurprisingly, resellers are seizing on the unprecedented excitement to turn a massive profit.

To market the upcoming journey of protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, Rockstar launched an aggressive real-world campaign in Miami, transforming parts of the city into Vice City through immersive activations, special events, and fast-food pop-ups. The stunt sparked a scramble for promotional items, with scalpers hoarding every collectible to sell online.

From basic paper cups to branded takeout bags, these limited-run items have become high-demand memorabilia particularly for overseas collectors. As a result, reselling platforms like eBay are flooded with steep markups, with some items costing hundreds of dollars.

Scalpers Up to Their Old Tricks with GTA VI Promotional Items

It comes as little surprise that resellers are attempting to monetize virtually anything stamped with the GTA VI logo. The trend became clear during Tokyo Game Show 2026, where a promotional t-shirt caused chaotic crowds as attendees rushed to grab one purely for resale.

Now, with marketing in full swing across the United States, scalpers are doubling down.

Rockstar recently brought two iconic in-game fast-food parodies (Burger Shot and Cluckin’ Bell) to life as temporary pop-up restaurants. Fans visiting the locations could pick up themed food packaging and exclusive merchandise.

Almost immediately, resellers began sweeping up the basic paper cups and packaging to list them on eBay for astronomical prices.

Sets of Burger Shot cups and bags are routinely listed for up to $200 USD. Remarkably, these are not high-end memorabilia as they are the exact disposable paper containers used to serve fries and drinks, with some sellers even listing used items.

The price gouging reached a new high over the weekend when one buyer spent $501 USD on a single Burger Shot paper bag. For context, that is higher than the controversial $400 USD price tag for the game’s official Collector’s Edition. Given that the themed meal itself costs just $37 USD at the pop-up, resellers are walking away with massive profit margins.

GTA VI Merchandise Sells for Lots

This behavior reflects a broader trend surrounding GTA VI’s promotional run. At Tokyo Game Show 2026, Sony distributed commemorative t-shirts to attendees who completed a special booth activity.

Within hours, the shirts appeared on secondary markets priced between $140 and $200 USD, while promotional sticker packs were listed for up to $40 USD.

The craze shows no signs of slowing down as launch day approaches. On November 18, the Miami Heat’s Kaseya Center is scheduled to host a dedicated Vice City theme night. The event is expected to feature exclusive promotional giveaways and undoubtedly another wave of immediate online resales.

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