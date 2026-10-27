Call of Duty is finally making its long-awaited leap to the big screen with a film adaptation promising action and cinematic moments featuring the franchise’s most iconic figures. Yet, despite the excitement, fans have their doubts, fearing it will be just another generic war movie rather than capturing what makes the Activision and Xbox franchise so compelling.

Director Peter Berg, a veteran of military and action cinema, wants to put those fears to rest. In a recent interview, Berg discussed his approach to adapting the beloved video game IP, promising a story that goes well beyond mindless gunplay.

To bring a deeper narrative layer to Modern Warfare, Berg is partnering with Taylor Sheridan, the acclaimed creator of Yellowstone, who will be penning the screenplay.

Peter Berg Promises His Call of Duty Film Will Be More Than Mindless Action

Over the decades, Activision has built an expansive universe grounded in history’s most critical armed conflicts, packed with personal rivalries, deep bonds, and betrayal. Beyond the immediate thrill of combat, the franchise has long relied on character-driven storytelling, showcasing legendary figures like Captain Price, Ghost, Soap, and Alex.

Berg previously confirmed that his adaptation will draw directly from the Modern Warfare saga. He plans to use that setting to explore the nuances of its characters, whom he views as complex.

“So Modern Warfare, if you really look at the missions, and the storylines, and the characters – like Captain Price, and Soap, and Ghost, and Alex – these are complicated humans,” Berg said. “These are not – and no disrespect – cartoon characters or comic books. These are very nuanced storylines; like, there’s a real soul to the Modern Warfare universe.”

The director emphasized that his vision centers on the human cost of combat and the psychological toll borne by those who choose to fight. Rather than relying on gratuitous action scenes, the film aims to portray the visceral reality of going to war.

“Yes, there’s violence, and there’s hardware, and equipment, and there’s killing – but underneath it I think the game, and the craters of the game, are really looking at the cost of war, the cost of having to be a warrior who’s, for whatever reason, chosen to put himself between real danger and the rest of us, and the burden that these guys carry,” Berg said.

He also made it clear that he wants to avoid turning the project into mindless popcorn entertainment, opting instead to bring the franchise’s grounded, human elements into sharp focus.

When Will the Call of Duty Movie Hit Theaters?

Berg and Sheridan are actively shaping the narrative and searching for the right cast to bring these characters to life. However, fans will need to exercise patience, as Paramount’s adaptation is still several years away.

Paramount confirmed during an industry panel earlier this year that the Call of Duty film is scheduled for release on June 30, 2028.

While formal casting announcements have yet to be made, several stars have expressed interest. Reports indicate that Inde Navarrette (Obsession), a long-time fan of the franchise, is eager to join the cast. Meanwhile, Ray Nicholson (Smile 2) recently revealed he is quietly preparing in hopes of landing a role under Berg’s direction.

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