Unless something goes terribly wrong, the release of GTA VI is shaping up to be the event of the year and potentially one of the biggest launches in the video game and entertainment industries in recent years.

It could also become a major pop culture phenomenon, generating plenty of content surrounding Rockstar Games’ highly anticipated new release.

The excitement is so intense that some sectors are already acknowledging that employees will miss work, with some even planning to request days off or vacation time to enjoy the game. These are their rights, and there is no way to prevent them from taking time off when permitted. So, the best approach is to explain how to do it properly, which is exactly what the government of one country has done.

Australian government knows many people will miss work for GTA VI and offers advice on requesting time off

There was a time when the release of a new Dragon Quest game in Japan would lead to absenteeism at schools and workplaces. Few franchises can claim to have that kind of impact, and Grand Theft Auto is one of them.

GTA VI launches on November 19, and millions of players will be diving into Rockstar Games’ new title. Naturally, some of them will miss work, and in anticipation of that scenario, the Australian government has decided to offer employees some guidance.

According to a post from the Fair Work Ombudsman, Australia’s workplace relations regulator, employees should understand which types of leave they can request if they plan to take time off work for Rockstar Games’ upcoming release.

The agency reminded workers that unpaid leave is available in certain circumstances, such as caring for a family member, dealing with an emergency, or welcoming a new baby. It also stressed that employees do not need to lie or use leave intended for situations in which they may genuinely need it.

Instead, the agency suggests negotiating with employers to arrange unpaid time off if employees have no annual leave available around GTA VI’s release date. This way, employers can prepare for the arrival of Rockstar Games’ title and understand that some workers may be eager to take time off to enjoy it.