WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The release of Grand Theft Auto VI has triggered a wave of cyberattacks targeting PC gamers.

NordVPN identified a surge in malware campaigns disguised as an unofficial PC port of the game.

Scammers are selling a malware kit that infects devices and drains crypto wallets.

While Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) has delivered record-breaking profits for Rockstar Games, it has also fueled a massive spike in cybercrime. Overwhelming excitement for the open-world blockbuster has left thousands of franchise fans vulnerable to fraud and malware attacks in recent weeks.

Following a recent leak of the game’s executable file by CyberLeek, several unauthorized community projects have emerged in an effort to bring GTA 6 to PC. That enthusiasm, however, has quickly turned into a lucrative trap for unsuspecting players.

Cybercriminals are actively capitalizing on the hype surrounding these unofficial ports to deceive gamers and compromise their sensitive data.

Malware Campaigns Target Gamers Eager to Play GTA 6 on PC

NordVPN has been tracking GTA 6-related threats since May, when the game’s pre-order window sparked a wave of scams offering fake beta access and early downloads. Throughout the second half of the year, bad actors have consistently leveraged anticipation for the title to distribute trojans and other malicious software.

Now, attackers are exploiting the buzz surrounding “Project Leonida” and similar fan-led initiatives attempting to beat Rockstar to a PC release.

According to NordVPN researchers, a malicious file bundle claiming to unlock a playable PC version of GTA 6 is actively circulating on the dark web. Victims are asked to pay the equivalent of $200 USD for access, effectively paying cybercriminals to compromise their own systems.

NordVPN Chief Technology Officer Marijus Briedis warned that the accessibility of this attack makes it especially dangerous, noting that threat actors no longer need coding skills to deploy it.

“We’ve been watching scammers use GTA 6 for months, but this is a different level,” Briedis said. “Someone has packaged the whole scam and is selling it to anyone with $200. You don’t need any technical skills anymore. Criminals can just buy the kit and wait for launch day.”

How the Fake PC Port Scam Works

NordVPN is urging gamers to avoid downloading any files claiming to offer a PC build of GTA 6, emphasizing that Rockstar has yet to announce an official PC release date.

The package deploys specialized malware capable of emptying cryptocurrency wallets across the Ethereum, BNB Smart Chain, Solana, and Polygon networks. In addition, embedded scripts steal browser cookies and active session tokens, allowing attackers to bypass logins, extract saved passwords, and hijack accounts across multiple platforms.

The bundle also silently installs XMRig to mine cryptocurrency in the background using the victim’s hardware, while an automated bot posts links to YouTube Shorts to artificially inflate traffic on targeted channels.

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