The annals of video game history are filled with ambitious prototypes and fascinating what-ifs, and this morning brings a compelling new entry. Details have emerged about the PlayStation PUGA, an unusual Sony initiative aimed at expanding the footprint of its original console through a radically different form factor.

Brian “Biscuit” Watson, a seasoned industry developer, has shed light on the ill-fated device, which never advanced past the prototyping stage. At its core, it was a standard DualShock controller with the entire hardware of a PlayStation 1 built directly into its casing. However, an issue halted its release.

PlayStation PUGA Was a Ready to Play PS1 Inside a DualShock Controller

The original PlayStation was a transformative success, and Sony appeared eager to explore creative avenues for repackaging its legacy hardware. Among those experiments was the PUGA, a self-contained controller that required no separate console to function.

Speaking on the Retro Collective YouTube channel (as reported by Insider Gaming), Watson offered an inside look at the canceled hardware. He described it as a plug-and-play DualShock variant designed to grant instant access to the original PlayStation’s vast software library.

The system relied on an SD card slot for game storage, allowing users to load titles directly onto the device. The intended user experience was that players would simply connect the controller to their television and begin playing, bypassing the need for a standalone console entirely.

Biscuit confirmed that the prototype performed reliably and could accommodate roughly 10 games on a 4 GB SD card. Footage shared in the video includes a look at a battery-powered prototype, which was reportedly being tailored specifically for the Brazilian market.

Why Did Sony Cancel the Project?

Despite its clear appeal as an affordable, highly portable device, the PUGA never reached store shelves. The primary obstacle, according to Watson, was not technical but contractual: Sony’s licensing division proved unable to reconcile royalty terms with the various publishers whose games would populate the system.

Given the project’s nature, development required active collaboration between first-party teams and external studios to negotiate copyright and revenue-sharing agreements. However, outside publishers reportedly demanded high royalty rates.

In addition, the PlayStation PUGA was originally conceived as an affordable device, which made the royalty of 10¢ per unit quite a dilemma. Following a complicated development cycle, Sony ultimately chose to pull the plug, bringing the project to an official end.