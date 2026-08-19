As the PlayStation 5 quietly approaches its sixth anniversary, it is hardly surprising that industry analysts and gamers alike have begun turning their attention toward its inevitable successor. Speculation regarding the PlayStation 6’s release date and pricing has been mounting, with many initially expecting a relatively imminent debut, but so far, nobody knows for sure.

During an interview, Sony CEO Hiroko Totoki broke his silence on the matter, offering an update on the next-generation hardware. Regrettably, he reiterated that ongoing component shortages and the volatile commercial landscape continue to pose significant obstacles to Sony’s business operations.

Sony CEO Talks PlayStation 6

Previous reports had suggested that the PlayStation 6 could face internal delays, potentially pushing its launch to 2028 or beyond as a direct consequence of the hardware crisis. However, in June of this year, industry insider Moore’s Law is Dead claimed that Sony had no intention of altering its plans regarding the console.

The only thing certain, for now, is that nobody knows when Sony’s new console will be released.

Totoki’s recent conversation with the Wall Street Journal centered primarily on Sony’s corporate legacy and the company’s transformation from a manufacturer of televisions and portable audio devices like the Discman into an entertainment powerhouse focused on music, film, and video games.

During the interview, the topic of the PlayStation 6 inevitably surfaced. The CEO emphasized that the current global landscape is defined by widespread component shortages and escalating trade tensions between nations, warning that decisive action is essential if the company hopes to “survive in that context.”

According to the article, many analysts had previously projected a 2027 release for the next-generation console, whose technical specifications remain undisclosed. But the persistent hardware crisis, which has rippled across both the gaming and broader technology sectors, has prompted experts to revise their forecasts.

The report goes on to state plainly: “Totoki said the company still hasn’t fixed a date for PS6’s launch.”

How Much Will the PlayStation 6 Cost?

Hiroko Totoki’s recent remarks make it clear that the current crisis is far from resolved and that it continues to shape critical decisions in Sony. The executive offered no further clues about when he might share new information regarding the PlayStation 6.

This is not the first time Sony’s leadership has addressed the subject. Back in May, Totoki made similar observations, stating plainly: “We have not yet decided on at what timing we will launch the new console, or at what prices. So we would like to really observe and follow the situation.”

At the time, those comments stirred concern among fans, particularly as Totoki warned that component costs could keep climbing.

“Looking at the current circumstances, the memory price is also expected to be very high FY 2027, because there will still be a shortage of supply. So under that assumption, we must think carefully what we will do,” he said. The article suggests that, unfortunately, little has changed since then.

Previously, Sony’s Hideaki Nishino explained that the company would weigh multiple factors in determining the PS6’s release window, and specifically noted that they do not intend to launch alongside Microsoft’s Project Helix.

While official details about the PlayStation 6 remain scarce, speculation points toward a fully digital platform, especially since Sony will phase out physical game releases starting in 2028. If that proves true, the new console could be largely inaccessible to millions of players.

When do you expect the PS6 to debut? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

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