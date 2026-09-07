With the release of Marvel’s Wolverine drawing closer, anticipation is mounting over what Insomniac Games will tackle next. For months, speculation has swirled that the PlayStation studio is developing a Marvel’s Spider-Man spin-off centered on Venom, though there has been no official confirmation.

However, some sources claim that the Venom project was indeed in active development but ultimately shelved so that Insomniac Games could focus on other games. This uncertainty has left Marvel fans eagerly searching for answers, and now a prominent insider has broken their silence, offering a positive update on the long-rumored game.

Is Insomniac Games Still Working on a Venom Game?

Initial rumors of a Venom-focused game first emerged from the leaks that hit Insomniac Games in 2023. Since then, a wave of reports have claimed that the project was scrapped following the passing of Tony Todd, the beloved actor who voiced the character.

Nadji Jeter, the actor behind Miles Morales, publicly stated that Insomniac had canceled the Venom game after Todd’s death. However, Jason Schreier, a respected journalist for Bloomberg and a widely trusted voice in gaming journalism, quickly pushed back against that claim, suggesting that the project was alive.

Insomniac Games has stayed silent, leaving it as one of PlayStation Studios’ most persistent mysteries. Now, however, an insider has reignited hope for fans eager to step into the symbiote’s shoes.

Taking to social media, NateTheHate addressed questions about the project and shared what he knows. According to him, the Venom game is still in active development, contrary to the cancellation rumors that have circulated widely.

Unfortunately, the insider offered no additional specifics, nor could he provide a timeframe for when an official announcement might come. With Insomniac still putting the finishing touches on Marvel’s Wolverine, it appears that fans will need to wait for several more months before learning more about the game.

“Venom is very much still in development upon last check. As to when it’ll be announced, I don’t know,” he said.

Es un misterio si Venom podría aparecer en otra entrega de la franquicia Marvel's Spider-Man

Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 and More Insomniac Games Are on the Way

Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 is practically a reality as Ben Jordan, who provided the facial likeness for Peter Parker, recently hinted on social media that he is already involved in motion-capture sessions for the next installment.

That sequel was also among the projects exposed in Insomniac’s 2023 leaks, alongside the Venom spin-off. Supposedly, the Venom game was originally slated for a 2025 release but the lack of news or an official announcement led many to believe it had been canceled.

According to the leaks, Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 was reportedly targeting a 2028 launch, after which the studio would pivot to a new Ratchet & Clank title. Further down the line, Insomniac is believed to be developing Marvel’s X-Men, which would serve as a follow-up to Marvel’s Wolverine and potentially arrive around 2030.

It should be noted, however, that Insomniac Games has not formally confirmed any of these post-Wolverine projects so fans will have to remain patient and wait for official news.