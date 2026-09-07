Masami Kurumada, the legendary manga creator behind the global phenomenon Saint Seiya, made a public appearance this week to deliver troubling news to his followers. During a press conference, he revealed that he had fallen victim to a massive financial fraud that nearly bankrupted his company and threatened to end his career.

On September 2, Kurumada and his legal counsel filed a formal complaint with the Tokyo District Court, naming seven individuals and four corporate entities in a lawsuit alleging large-scale embezzlement. The defendants exploited the commercial success of the Saint Seiya franchise by stealing millions of dollars from its creator.

In his public statement, a visibly shaken Kurumada spoke of his bewilderment and heartbreak, emphasizing that the betrayal came from people close to him. The community showed their love and support for the mangaka in return, which he acknowledged with deep gratitude.

Masami Kurumada Falls Victim to Fraud Scheme Involving Saint Seiya.

Since its debut in 1985, Saint Seiya has become one of the most influential anime and manga franchises worldwide, cementing its status as a flagship Japanese intellectual property and Kurumada’s most iconic creation.

However, the series now finds itself at the center of a major controversy, as details of the alleged fraud have come to light. According to court documents, former high-ranking executives in Kurumada’s own organization are accused of diverting approximately ¥4.49 billion yen (roughly $29.75 million USD) over a period of several years.

Backed by three companies that manage the licensing rights to Saint Seiya, Kurumada is seeking $18.33 million USD in damages. The lawsuit alleges that the former company director, along with several family members, collaborated with outside firms linked to the franchise to orchestrate the scheme.

To date, Kurumada has reportedly recovered only about $11.4 million USD, and he has vowed to continue his legal fight until justice is served. During the press conference, he spoke candidly about the deep sense of betrayal he feels, noting that the primary suspect had been a colleague for more than 15 years.

The accused, whose identity remains a secret, oversaw accounting and financial operations at Kurumada Production where abused that position to divert funds without the manga artist’s knowledge.

The embezzlement is believed to have taken place between 2018 and 2024, with funds and licensing fees paid by external companies being channeled into accounts unrelated to Kurumada’s business entities.

Kurumada Talks About Lawsuit and Thanks Fans

Kurumada first became aware of the irregularities in early 2024, when Japanese tax authorities conducted a routine audit of his company. The accused confessed following an internal inquiry, where it was discovered that the stolen money was used for speculative cryptocurrency investments and nightclubs.

“I had never encountered dishonest people in the anime and manga industry. I simply could not believe it. There was a moment when I nearly lost faith in others. My production company could have gone bankrupt, and my career as a manga artist might have been destroyed,” Kurumada said.

The legal dispute has already caused the cancellation of a planned Saint Seiya art exhibition, a decision for which Kurumada offered his sincere apologies to fans. He also took the opportunity to express his gratitude for the overwhelming encouragement he has received since the news broke.

“I am deeply sorry for what has happened to my fans around the world. Seeing someone betray trust so lightly for personal gain fills me not only with anger but also with profound disappointment,” Kurumada said. “Since the day of the press conference, I have received countless supportive messages from fans across the globe, and that has given me immense strength. Thank you very much.”