Wolverine is one of the superheroes with the most powerful regenerative abilities in the Marvel universe. This iconic power was always going to play a major role in Marvel’s Wolverine, and Insomniac Games has turned it into one of the game’s core mechanics for PS5.

Its reveal during July’s State of Play caught everyone off guard and sparked plenty of controversy among fans. The reason? Whenever Logan recovers from his wounds in the middle of a fight, his suit also magically repairs itself.

This seemingly minor detail caused an uproar among players, who demanded an explanation from Insomniac Games. The studio has finally addressed the controversy, and Mike Fitzgerald, its head of technology, explained why Logan’s regenerative abilities also extend to his suit.

In Marvel’s Wolverine, the protagonist can quickly recover from his injuries and continue fighting his enemies. We have seen this iconic ability in action in both comics and movies, but Wolverine has never been able to use his powers to repair his costume.

For many Marvel fans, this simple detail takes away from the game’s immersion. They believe the more logical approach would have been to show Logan’s regenerative abilities while leaving his iconic outfit damaged.

During the mid-year State of Play, Insomniac Games showcased the mechanic in action, generating plenty of buzz across the community. Fans shared jokes and criticism on social media, while some tried to come up with an explanation for the strange phenomenon. One theory suggested that Logan’s suit could be made with unstable molecules, a technology developed by Reed Richards.

“How the hell does Wolverine’s suit heal?” “Does Logan use nanomachines?” and “In what movie or comic is Wolverine able to regenerate his suit?” were just some of the questions fans shared online.

For some players, the suit’s regeneration makes sense from a gameplay perspective, as Marvel’s Wolverine is built around brutal combat and gore. However, other fans weren’t satisfied with any explanation and continued to wonder how Logan’s regenerative powers could somehow extend to his clothes.

Why Does Wolverine’s Suit Regenerate? Insomniac Games Explains

Mike Fitzgerald, Insomniac Games’ head of technology, is well aware of the controversy, so he decided to address it and answer the million-dollar question. In an interview with IGN, he explained that there isn’t a deeper reason or piece of lore that justifies the decision. Instead, it simply came down to “practical considerations.”

“You can’t play most of the game with your body covered in just rags. So we looked for the right balance between clothing that reflects the gameplay, the brutality and grittiness of the combat, and then finding the exact moments for it to regenerate so that you get that cinematic Wolverine feel,” Fitzgerald said.

The developer understands the criticism from Marvel fans and players, but reiterated that having the suit regenerate was important because, given Logan’s fighting style, he would “probably be naked after 5 minutes of action.” From his perspective, keeping Wolverine’s suit intact helps players feel powerful throughout the experience.