Pokémon fans may have another reason to return to the Hoenn region. A well-known insider claims that ports of Pokémon Ruby, Pokémon Sapphire, and Pokémon Emerald could be coming very soon to Nintendo consoles.

The Hoenn classics could return very soon

According to Shpeshal Nick, versions of these classics are reportedly planned for late September or early October. So far, however, The Pokémon Company has remained silent about the alleged release.

The information comes from a post by Shpeshal Nick on X, where he claimed that ports of Pokémon Ruby, Pokémon Sapphire, and Pokémon Emerald are very close to release.

According to the insider, the versions would be available for both Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. This would give a new generation of players the opportunity to experience one of the most beloved eras in the franchise.

As you probably know, Generation III introduced Pokémon such as Treecko, Torchic, and Mudkip. It also brought characters, cities, and gameplay mechanics that would go on to become an important part of the series’ history.

For now, there are plenty of questions surrounding these versions. It is unclear whether they would be simple ports, a collection featuring all three games, or if they would include any kind of enhancements for Nintendo’s current consoles.

Nintendo has yet to comment

Although rumors about the return of the Hoenn games are getting louder, The Pokémon Company has yet to officially confirm these ports.

For that reason, it is best to take this information with a grain of salt. Shpeshal Nick has a positive track record when it comes to sharing information about unannounced projects, but this is still just a rumor for now.

If his information is accurate, fans may not have to wait long to find out more. The games could even be revealed during the next Nintendo Direct, which typically takes place in September.

Would you like to play Pokémon Ruby, Pokémon Sapphire, and Pokémon Emerald on Nintendo Switch? Would you like to see these ports include enhancements for Nintendo Switch 2? Let us know in the comments.

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