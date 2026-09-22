Everyone who started exploring the world of the internet at the beginning of the millennium used Internet Explorer at least once, one of the most popular browsers in the world. Although the platform stopped receiving support a long time ago, it is still vital to the operation of some systems. Because of this, Microsoft issued a warning.

Indeed, the infamous web browser is finally on its last legs and will definitively disappear in a few years. The company warns that IE Mode will no longer be available, which could affect users and businesses that still depend on it. The good news is that there is still plenty of time to make the necessary changes.

Microsoft Confirms the Definitive End of Internet Explorer

It is likely that many people are wondering: wasn’t Internet Explorer gone a long time ago? Indeed, the company stopped providing official support 11 years ago, and it also retired Internet Explorer 11 forever in 2022 and began recommending that users migrate to its new browser: Microsoft Edge.

Even though the platform was discontinued many years ago, Internet Explorer is still present in Windows operating systems through IE Mode, which is basically a compatibility feature that allows users to open websites and legacy applications designed for the old browser.

IE Mode is based on Google’s Chromium engine and is capable of displaying websites using the Trident engine from Internet Explorer 11. This system, also known as MSHTML, received numerous changes over the years since its debut in version 4.0.

But everything has to come to an end sooner or later. Through a new announcement shared in the Microsoft 365 admin center, the tech giant reported that Microsoft Edge’s IE Mode will lose support by the end of 2029.

In essence, that means the definitive end of Internet Explorer. Once the American company removes support and eliminates IE Mode, the last trace of one of the most popular browsers in the world will disappear from modern versions of Windows.

What to Do If You Still Use Internet Explorer Mode in Windows?

The company did not provide a date for when IE Mode will stop being available, but it promises that users and organizations that still depend on this technology will receive a notice at least one year before it is permanently removed.

The end of Internet Explorer will primarily affect organizations and businesses, and it is expected to have minimal impact on individual users. There is no need to take any action if you do not use IE Mode. Although the feature will likely remain available beyond 2029, companies are encouraged to prepare.

Microsoft says administrators should properly plan the migration of their company’s legacy services and applications that, in one way or another, still depend on Internet Explorer or IE Mode. And because multiple migration processes can take months or even years to complete, it is best to take the necessary steps as soon as possible to avoid problems.

The company says that all apps and websites that still require this technology must be updated, replaced, or rebuilt using modern systems. The company will offer free support through App Assure to help organizations migrate to modern systems.