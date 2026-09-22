Exclusivity is always a complicated topic in the video game industry. Microsoft has made a lot of noise on that front, as in recent years it brought some of its most important first-party games to other platforms. It seems that the company is gradually returning to a more traditional release model, but that does not mean that all of its upcoming games will only be available on XBOX.

Precisely, the American company just confirmed that one of its most ambitious titles will have a multiplatform release, although those statements leave room for multiple interpretations and it is still unknown whether the game in question will also come to PlayStation or other consoles.

StarCraft Will Not Be an XBOX Exclusive in 2030, Blizzard Entertainment Confirms

In mid-September, BlizzCon 2026, the latest edition of the long-running and popular convention focused on Blizzard Entertainment games, took place. The company, now owned by Microsoft and XBOX, uses this event to share news about its current projects and upcoming releases.

During the ceremony, the entertainment giant confirmed the new content coming to Overwatch, and shared the first details about Diablo V. But without a doubt, the most important announcement was StarCraft, the next installment that will take the franchise into the shooter genre.

There is little information, but Blizzard confirmed that the release is planned for 2030. Although there is still a long way to go before we see this project in action, fans are naturally already wondering whether it will be exclusive to Microsoft’s ecosystems or have a multiplatform release.

The only clue we had until recently came from the official XBOX UK social media account, which promised that StarCraft would come to “XBOX consoles.” The lack of other details seemed to indicate that it was an exclusive game; however, everything suggests that the title will also come to other platforms.

In statements to Kotaku (via IGN), Blizzard stated that, for now, it “can only confirm that StarCraft will not be exclusive.” Regarding the XBOX UK post, the representative stated that, at least for now, they cannot discuss the platforms on which the game will be available at launch.

Does that mean the game could come to PlayStation and other consoles? Or will it only come to PC? The spokesperson refused to answer those questions and limited themselves to saying that, if any report claims that the new installment in the franchise is an XBOX exclusive, they would have to request a correction.

In short, it is still unknown which platforms the new StarCraft will be available on. With almost 4 years of development still ahead, it is likely that even Microsoft does not know the definitive answer to that question.

Will Diablo V Be an XBOX Exclusive?

The Blizzard Entertainment spokesperson also recalled that the team is currently working on Diablo V, the new main installment in the long-running dungeon crawler franchise. The release is planned for spring 2029, but once again, there was no information about the platforms on which it will be available.

According to the report, a member of the public relations team hinted during a press conference that the title could also launch on PC, which makes sense considering the franchise’s legacy.

However, Blizzard clarified that the comment “comes from the PR director and is simply an acknowledgment that both PC and Battle.net are fundamental to Blizzard, but it is not an announcement of our complete plans for [launch] platforms.” The company also promises to share more information at the right time.

Following the addition of Asha Sharma to the XBOX leadership team in early 2026, Microsoft’s gaming division gradually moved away from multiplatform releases. The upcoming Gears of War: E-Day and Clockwork Revolution will be exclusive to Series X|S, and the company denies that they will come to PlayStation.

In addition, Matthew Ball, the tech giant’s new head of strategy, said a couple of months ago that exclusives are here to stay.

But tell us, do you think Diablo V and StarCraft will come to PlayStation? Do you think most upcoming first-party releases will be exclusive? Let us know what you think in the comments.