One thing Deadpool & Wolverine made crystal clear is that despite their stark differences, these two iconic characters make an excellent team. Now, with Marvel’s Wolverine on the horizon, many players are wondering whether the irreverent and charismatic Wade Winston will make at least a cameo appearance in the game.

In fact, the latest trailer for the title caught many fans off guard as it features a character who looks suspiciously like Deadpool. After speculation began swirling around one of the trailer’s most exciting scenes, Insomniac Games decided to clear the air regarding this character.

Does Deadpool Have a Cameo in Marvel’s Wolverine New Trailer?

Jean Grey, Sabretooth, Omega Red, and Mystique are just a few of the mutants set to appear in Marvel’s Wolverine. But players are also wishing to see other iconic figures from Logan’s long history with Deadpool at the top of the list.

The antihero shares a unique bond with Wolverine: both carry a tragic past and wield similar powers, making them worthy rivals, which is why so many fans are hoping for a Deadpool cameo.

During the latest State of Play showcase, Insomniac Games unveiled a new trailer packed with high-octane action and brutal combat. In one particular scene, Logan squares off against a character in a red suit wielding katanas, which many fans immediately associated with Deadpool. Unfortunately, it was all a misunderstanding.

In an interview with Variety, Marcus Smith, creative director at Insomniac Games, confirmed that the character in question is not Deadpool. He explained that the confusion stemmed from a lack of context and the visual similarities between the character designs.

Smith assured fans that no such confusion will occur while playing the full game. He also hinted that Marvel’s Wolverine still has secrets to reveal about its character roster, though he declined to confirm whether Deadpool will actually make a cameo.

“You are not the only one who has seen that character in that shot and thought that. Luckily, when you’re playing the game, there’s a lot of setup before any of that, and there will not be that confusion. Not Deadpool, but we were trying to build the ultimate Wolverine experience, and part of that is he is surrounded by beloved Marvel characters all around. So we did see Jean Grey, we saw Sabretooth, we’ve seen Omega Red, we’ve seen Mystique. Those are a few of the faces we can let you in on, at least,” he explained.

Who Is the Mysterious Character Fans Mistook for Deadpool?

Marvel’s Wolverine is shaping up to be a large-scale adventure, following Logan as a member of Team X as he rescues mutants in danger around the world.

Japan will be one of the locations he visits, and the mysterious fighter from the trailer appears to be nothing more than a member of an enemy faction Logan faces in that region. There is a slim chance he belongs to The Hand, a criminal organization well known to Marvel fans.

In fact, some of its members are set to appear in the upcoming movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day. But for now, fans will have to wait for more details about the story of Marvel’s Wolverine and any potential cameos.

Stay tuned for more updates on Marvel’s Wolverine right here.