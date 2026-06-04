Fans hoping to see the X-Men assemble in Marvel’s Wolverine may need to temper their expectations. While Jean Grey and other mutants will appear alongside Logan in the upcoming PS5 exclusive, the iconic mutant team itself will be absent for now. That’s according to Marcus Smith, the game’s creative director, who recently opened up about Insomniac Games’ vision for the character’s solo adventure.

The latest trailer for Marvel’s Wolverine surprised many with a brief appearance from Jean Grey, sparking speculation that other mutants such as Cyclops, Beast, Storm, and Professor Charles Xavier might also show up. However, it has been confirmed that the X-Men as a team do not yet exist within the game’s universe.

The X-Men Not a Thing Yet in Marvel’s Wolverine

Insomniac Games took a deep dive into Logan’s long, complex, and layered history, which spans over many decades of comic book storytelling. But rather than retelling existing tales, the studio chose to forge its own path.

“First and foremost, with a character like Wolverine, who’s been around for 50-some-odd years, there’s a lot of different stories, so it really did behoove us to create our own story. It’s our own unique take on the world, and as such, we are putting it in modern times, but the X-Men do not exist. The X-Men are not in our game, and where we do start is Logan has been around for a while,” Smith explained in an interview with Variety.

Although Jean Grey and a handful of other recognizable mutants will make appearances, the X-Men haven’t yet become the powerful force that defends mutants from human threats and enemy factions.

Gameplay director Mike Daly emphasized that the team’s priority was keeping the spotlight firmly on Wolverine, though players can expect a few other notable mutants to appear including Sabretooth, Omega Red, and Mystique.

“We wanted to bring to life a cast of iconic Marvel characters, but making sure that the story was fully and deeply about Wolverine was the top thing. So it’s not really about anything else other than telling Logan’s story, and then bringing in the characters that support that and bring it to life,” he said.}

Team X Takes the Lead in Marvel’s Wolverine

While the X-Men may be absent, Wolverine won’t be doing things alone as he tends to do. The creative team confirmed that Logan is already a member of Team X, a group dedicated to rescuing mutants in danger around the globe.

Longtime fans will recognize Team X and its deep ties to William Stryker, a pivotal figure in Logan’s backstory. Whether that relationship plays a role in Marvel’s Wolverine remains to be seen.

According to Smith, mutants in the game’s world are still largely unknown to the public, making them a vulnerable population. Logan will take on the task of saving many of them from the Reavers, a band of mercenaries who use advanced technology to hunt and eliminate mutants.

Stay tuned for more updates on Marvel’s Wolverine right here.